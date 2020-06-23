Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and then click the name of your daughter

“/>

The couple expects their first child is born, so “say” what will be your name.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, you want to see your daughter is not born to “say” what his name will be.

Perry and her fiance are currently expecting their first child together, and Katy has said that the couple has a few “options” when it comes to baby names, but still have not decided for the last option because they want to wait and see which one suits your baby when it is born

Katy revealed: “we Still need to decide specifically on your name, because, I believe, there are options and it will tell you. The take a look at it and say: “Oh, yeah, you’re her, you’re the one”. “

The singer of 35 years, he has also said that Orlando, who already has a nine-year-old Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who is “really excited” to receive a girl in the world, because he expects to be a “daddy’s little girl”.

He added: “He is very excited for a little girl. They say that girls, you know, the daddy’s little girl, so be it, let’s see!”

And Katy is also excited to become a mother for the first time, but he says he also feels “overwhelmed” and “anxious”, as it is of about the date of delivery.

“/> Katy Perry

Speaking to the radio station Mix 104.1 on Monday, he said: “I have been every emotion under the sun. I was overwhelmed, I was anxious, I was happy, I was very happy, I was depressed. I’ve been around. The world is only a moment, and the wild is a time for nature to give life to the world”.