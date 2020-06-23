Jennifer Aniston promises a reunion of “Friends” “very funny.”

SHOWBIZ • 23-Jun-2020 – 08:24 AM

Actress Jennifer Aniston is convinced that the highly anticipated meeting of the six protagonists of the iconic sitcom “Friends”, a television special that did not happen too much information on its content, it will be “very fun” and will be at the height of the great expectations that have been affected the most diehard fans of the series, many of which will be concluded, definitely, the streaming service HBO Max with a big event as a great incentive.

However, and as has been said in herself, in the conversation that has remained with his partner, Lisa Kudrow, to the Variety magazine, what is certain is that the recording of this program had to be suspended due to containment measures launched in the framework of the pandemic of the coronavirus, so that neither Rachel nor Phoebe -its memorable characters, this sitcom’- you know when you can return to work and how it will be developed in the next phase of the new normal.

“I think that will be something very fun, I hope I can leave early from this quarantine to make our show special,” explained Jennifer during his speech. “Yes, it is going to be great, can’t wait to get myself already to do this. The truth is that we don’t know everything that’s going to happen, it will be full of surprises for the audience and for ourselves,” answered Lisa at the time that they have intensified the intrigue around the future of television in space.

The two performers are revealed, as well as the six actors in the scene, among which we can find David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Courteney Cox (Monica), you should have started to roll last may, in which he explains that all are waiting to exit from the current situation of the detention house, in which they are to return to the film set and meet the mission that has been entrusted to you. The cast makes use of to be able to go back to work the next month of August.