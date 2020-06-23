Horoscope Tuesday, June 23, Josie Diez Canseco – eju.tv

ARIES (March 20-April 19): Today you will have the time needed to engreír to the person that you love and strengthen the bond of love that binds them together. You will have the support of an expert person to resolve a legal proceeding, you can go very well. Your lucky number for today is 8.

TORO (from April 20 to may 20): The person you love do everything you can to get your understanding, I do not pretend to have the reason in everything and tries to reconcile. A member of the family may require financial support, think and prioritize your needs. Your lucky number today is 6.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 21): Today you realize that you were wrong in your criticism, and you ask for forgiveness to the one who is love. Clarifies the misunderstandings, you need the support of your classmates to solve the problem of employment. Your lucky number for today is 12.

The CANCER (June 22-July 21): The person who attracts you demonstrates a behavior change, in order to gain their trust and you’ll be able to be objective in your decision. You are struggling to opt for the best options to work, listen to the advice. Your lucky number for today is 9.

LEO (from July 22-August 22): don’t be fooled by the insecurity, renew your image, it is spontaneous to that person that you like, you’ll be amazed. Do not be afraid to take the risks that the company, the proposal is clear and you can get the success. Your lucky number for today is 4.

VIRGO (August 23 to September 22): Your love life is losing its harmony, the lack of tolerance and understanding, changes in attitude. The co-worker who has a higher count tries to manipulate with their intrigues, be careful. Your lucky number for today is 3.

STERLING (from September 23 to October 22): Since some time ago, someone who tries to take over with subtlety, you’ll be tempted, but decide to walk away. Today, you will receive a proposal for a project with a couple of changes will be accepted. Your lucky number today is 17.

SCORPIO (from October 23 to November 22): you Give all of yourself to please the desires of the person that you like, look at the details to achieve your purposes. Rely on your intuition and search for an option for work, in which you can develop. Your lucky number for today is 21.

SAGITTARIUS (from November 23 to December 22): you Decide to earn the love of a special person, your confidence should be one of your main goals. Do not delay your plans for pride, asks for support, we will provide you with the hand, and you will be able to achieve your objectives. Your lucky number for today is 7.

CAPRICORN (December 23-January 21): You reencontrarás with a love of the past and the excitement will travel through the whole body, that is, you want to approach. Auspicious day for business transactions and investments of money, you’ll be fine. Your lucky number for today is 2.

AQUARIUM (January 22-February 17): don’t let the loneliness make you see things where there are, the person you love, not to love you, go away. The growth opportunities are at hand, it seeks to explore new territories, your success is near. Your lucky number today is 14.

FISH (February 18-march 19): The person that you are interested in the same care with you and with other people, show your discomfort with a certain indifference. You will have a job at the last moment, give all of yourself and you can accomplish with success. Your lucky number today is 20.

Source: www.whatthegirl.com