David Guillod. The arrest of a Hollywood producer for sexual offences

David Guillodexecutive producer, Hollywood, surrendered Monday to authorities after being accused of 11 sexual offencesincluding the violation three women, between 2012 and 2015, he reported to his lawyer.

The agent of the talent given in the morning, to be arrested by the sheriff of Santa Barbara, accompanied by his lawyer, Philip Cohen Kent. After this situation, there will be a judgment, in which, according to the lawyer, his client expects to be able to clear his name”.

“The lord Guillod has been vilified for eight years without the possibility of address under oath, his accusers“Cohen said.

The producer of the film as a Atomic (2017), with Charlize Theronand Extraction (2020), with Chris Hemsworthfaces the accusation of rape, kidnapping, violating a and rape of a person under the influence of drugs in three separate incidents (in 2012, 2014 and 2015), reported by the local media.

Charges against David Guillod

The actress of the film Ted, Jessica Barthaccused of drogarla and sexually assaulted. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles police, but was closed two years later. Barth made public the indictment in 2017as a result of a movement #MeToo and after that another actress be brought in contact with her with a similar story.

The other the two violations would have occurred in 2014 and 2015 in Santa Barbara against women is not identified. One of the victims, who was his employee, he received 60 thousand dollars to sign a confidentiality agreement, but the complaint, following the example of other women.

Who is David Guillod?

According to his website, David has contributed to the development of celebrity as a Katie HolmesJennifer Lopez, Justin Long, Don Cheadle and Rachel McAdamsto , among other.

In addition, he had important positions in the company as United Talent Agency (UTA) and Handprint Entertainment, including his former position as ceo of Primary Wave Entertainment.

It was also the film’s producer The Intruder (2019) and in the television program Loudermilk (2017-2018).

