HERMOSILLO,SON.- Danna Paola compartió with all of your followers to the new member of your family, who publicly presented in a tender video.

The actress and singer appears with a beautiful puppy purebred Yorkshire, and has written: “Welcome to the family #Mo”welcome the baby and revealing his name.

Danna Paola has received thousands of “likes” and also many comments that congratulate for your new pet, dedicating beautiful compliments to Lu.