Danna Paola Esther expósito impress their fans with this dance

Danna Paola Esther Expósito, they tend to be very active in the social network, and this time it is made viral by a sensual dance.

These two actresses left everyone with the mouth open, to share this clip in TikTok.

See more: Galilea Montijo in an accident due to heavy rain in CDMX

To the rhythm of Safari J Calvin, both look beautiful and that is the reason why their fans did not stop with the positive comments.

It is given to understand that the clip for some time now and just decided to share Esther, remembering the moments they spent together during the recording of the ELITE.

Without a doubt, there are a couple of talented women who have achieved a relationship of friendship over the series.

Esther Exposito and Danna Paola dance pic.twitter.com/TG4JYrQh6h — Malvideo news (@malvideo) 20 march 2020

Danna Paola celebrated to be the darling of his dad

As every year, on the third Sunday of each month is celebrated on the father’s day in Mexico and in some other countries, the time in which all have the presumption of his family.

The singer did not hesitate to share some photos of your father and you in the present, and when I was younger.

These caused a lot of tenderness, because you can see it in a way so tender, that the insurance company should not become so famous.

Accompanied the small gallery with some of the words very sweet

Always daddy’s girl… 💕I love you dad.

#happyfathersday

Continue reading: Users make sure that Dua Lipa copied “Alegrijes and Rebujos”