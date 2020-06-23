Danna Paola celebrates 25 years and that has been his career for 4 years

Like his career as a singer, Danna continued success in his role to act with projects such as “Amy, the girl of the blue backpack” and “Dare to Dream”

Danna Paola Rivera Munguía he was born on June 23, 1995, in Mexico city and with only four years of agehe debuted before the cameras in the children’s program “Sesame Street“after participating in several soap operas and get their first advantage of 6 years in the frame “María Belén“where was discovered his musical talent.

Along with his singing career Danna continued success in your facet of acting with projects such as “Amy, the girl of the blue backpack“and “The courage to Dream“that gave him worldwide fame with his character “Duckling“. The passage of time, the young promise has ventured into the world of musical theater, with works such as “Wicked“and “Today I can not lift“where he had the opportunity to develop their talents at the same time.

After a remarkable physical transformation, Danna return to the small screen playing the daughter of Aracely Arambula in “Doña“in addition to dabbling in the film, but the project would mark a turning point in his career, was the Spanish series “Elite“produced by Netflix and in which the mexican actress played the controversial criminal “Lucrecia“with the reached a great popularity.

After his return from Spainthe young man was part of the jury of the latest edition of “The Academy“where you surprised with its style and strong character, at the moment to deal with the competitors.

With a long history. Danna Paola celebrates 25 years as one of the celebrities of the time, and this is your evolution in pictures.