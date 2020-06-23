Danna Paola celebrates 23 years and this is your evolution in pictures | IMPARTIAL

Danna Paola Rivera Munguía was born on 23 June 1995 in Mexico City, and with only four years of age, he made his debut in front of the cameras in the children’s program “Plaza Sesamo”, after having participated in several soap operas and getting his first star at the age of 6 years in the history of “Mary of Bethlehem”, in which, in addition, it was discovered his musical talent.

Like his career as a singer, Danna continued success in his role to act with projects such as “Amy, the girl of the blue backpack” and “Dare to Dream”, that has given worldwide fame with his character of “Ducky”. The passage of time, the young promise has ventured into the world of musical theater, with works such as “Wicked” and “Today I can not lift” where he had the opportunity to develop their talents at the same time.

After a remarkable physical transformation, Danna return to the small screen playing the daughter of Aracely Arambula in “The Woman”, as well as dabbling in the film, but the project would mark a turning point in his career, was the Spanish series “Elite” produced by Netflix, and in which the mexican actress played the controversial criminal “Lucrezia borgia,” which has achieved great popularity.

After his return from Spain, the young man was part of the jury of the latest edition of “The Academy”, where she surprised with her style and strong character, at the moment to deal with the competitors.

With a long history. Danna Paola celebrates 25 years as one of the celebrities of the time, and this is your evolution in pictures.