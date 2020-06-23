Danna Paola begins to celebrate his birthday with a new single?

Danna Paola managed to cause a great stir among her followers Instagram and many users of the internet after the publication of a photograph in which you look inside of a cabin in music, able to confirm that the singer is in the preparation of a new single. what I will announce the day of your birthday?

Remember that Danna Paola is able to be inserted as one of the artists most popular and successful nowadays, where through his talents in music and acting has managed to conquer millions of people.

And even if the singer of 24 years has been several days of absence on the social networks, we must not forget that she herself said that the time helped him to write and create new lyrics for the next songs.

What prepares a new and simple music?

It is worth mentioning that Danna Paola of some of the artists that has not been stopped during the quarantine, from Covid-19, reason by which has published not just one, but two simple music: “Alone” and “with You”, songs that have reached a large number of reproductions.

Now, the interpreter may be working on a new and simple music, or at least this is what the left to see it in your account of Instagram, where we were able to observe in the middle of a recording. Without a doubt we have been waiting for a new surprise.

Danna Paola begins to celebrate his birthday

Also Danna Paola has made reference to the fact that your birthday number 25, because, remember, the singer meets a year in most of life, on the 23rd of June, which is the reason why many of his fans have wondered if this will be the date on which we give you some musical surprise.

With more than 24.9 million followers on Instagram, it was expected that this image of the singer could cause a great confusion, because in less than twelve hours he managed to reach more than 1.9 million likes and more than 6,000 thousands of comments.