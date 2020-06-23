Children’s fashion: What the supermodels are moms (or will be) in 2020?

There is no doubt that this 2020 be a year of maternal, because you’re living a authentic baby boom among its stars. Models from all over the world have performed at the maternity during these months (some of them within the period affected by the health crisis of coronavirus), as Lindsay Ellingson, Ashley Graham or Marta Spanishor expanded the familyas Milla Jovovich, Gemma Ward, Bette Franke or Nicole Trunfio. Others, such as Hilary Rhoda, Rome Strijd or Ava Smith enjoy pregnant the arrival of their baby in the near future. You know, in this photo gallery who is who, and how to live in this period of happiness.

Rome Strijd

The Victoria’s Secret angel Rome Strijd waiting for a girl. The Dutch this announcement was made by starring in a fun video with her husband, Dutch DJ Laurens van Leeuwen, in which an explosion of dust rose announced the sex of their child. Both are living a happy moment, because it exceeds all the medical obstacles that the model had to deal with after a diagnosis of PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) 2 years ago.

–The angel Rome Strijd overcomes all the odds the doctors: we are pregnant!!!