Celebrity Blanca Suarez and Lily Collins opt for eye shadows fuscias

with the arrival of summer, the shades of eye shadows start to become more lively and colorful . therefore, it is not surprising to see Celebrities such as Blanca Suárez, or Lili Collins watch the shadows of the more eye-catching, as the fuchsia color .





So, a few days ago, we saw the White appearance of the ombre fuchsia in the program ‘El Hormiguero’, where he was promoting his latest work. For the ocasción, your make-up artist trust Natalia Belda, opted for a hue created by the hand of YSL in which the result can not be better. Super current, eye-catching and enhance your brown eyes.

For her part, Lily Collins lately that we’re leaving a couple of lookazos, we opted for the red carpet of the premiere of the film, Tolkien’s, in London, for these the same hue of the roses so powerfulis the creation of a set totally harmonious and fantastic face for the sake of time.

In your case, your make-up artist used products Lancôme from the collection of spring and with that we are able to obtain these fantástivos results.

Pictures | Gtres, @blanca_suarez and @pollyosmond