Camila Cabello dedic the new video clip of a man who was not Shawn Mendes

If it is true that the coronavirus has kept all his family, Camila Hair do everything you can to stay as close as possible, to their family, even when kept isolated in quarantine with her boyfriend, the singer Shawn Mendes. For this reason, even his admirers found out that the star of the music I was preparing a pleasant surprise for your father, and to the subject of the Giving of the Father.

It was like the interpreter of Havana was surprised by the release of the music video for the song the First Man, dedicated to his father, and where, with a series of home recordings of the growth of the singer, rindi a tribute to his family. Ace with the pictures of when I was in the arms of his father, and even when I was spoiled with the ms fun costumes, the pop star left without words.

Related News

The video public Camila Hair account up to date, with more than 150 thousand reproductions through their YouTube channel, and aspires to become their new single music. However, what even its admirers had hoped that, with this new announcement, the diva of music, and also take care of making another new confesin that has no words left for the ms faithful followers.

The girlfriend of Shawn Mendes also aprovech given the opportunity to disclose in this same publication, along with the canadian, that in order to safeguard your security from his residence in the city of Los angeles. It is worth noting that this news comes a few weeks after that came the rumor that the pair may be currently in a romantic problems.