Biography Danna Paola; everything that you should know of the mexican star

The things that you do not know of Danna Paola

His other goal in life is to be an international chef and have his own restaurant.

“My dream is to study gastronomy. I would like to have my own restaurant, and the chef international. There is always time for everything if you are dedicated to your business, one hundred percent and if you do it with all the enthusiasm.”

Had to study a lot of time with particular teachers, because they could not attend school like a normal girl to have a job in recordings of novels and artistic medium.

He inherited the talent of his father

His father, Juan Jose Rivera, was a singer of Group the Cyclone and Walkersin addition to his sister, Vania, also appeared with his Sesame street.

Because of his passion for fashion, Danna Paola he also ventured into this sector. In 2014, she designed for the brand Sexy Jeans.

Many rumors point that Danna has done several surgeries, but the truth is that the only one that has been confirmed to the functioning of the nose due to a problem with the nasal septum.