Anitta exudes health in a sequence of homemade photos and enchants fans: “Perfect”

The singer left the followers mesmerized

Anitta ended the weekend with a sequence of passionate clicks on her Instagram this Sunday (21).

The singer showed her look to the social media crowd and posed stunning with clicks beyond psychedelics, squandering good form in the home rehearsal.

The photos were successful, accumulating almost 1 million likes and several accolades from famous and anonymous took the singer’s comments on the social network.

“But it’s really perfect, right?”, Praised a follower. “Owner of the whole world,” commented another person. “It must be wonderful to have all this beauty,” joked a third.