Alexis Sanchez could be left out of the Europa League

Negotiations continue between the Inter and Manchester United extend the loan of Alexis Sanchez, where at the beginning the assignment finishes on the 30th June.

But according to the publication Sky Sports, the two clubs have already established that the chilean striker stay in the box, of lombard, up to the end of the championship Series A, of which o

last date is 1st of August.

However, there are still signs that the loan will be extended beyond, so that the tocopillano may lose the resumption of the Europa League, as the series neroazzuro search for the passage to the quarter-final on 4 August against Getafe.

The international competition, which looks like the best possibility of Inter to get a title this season, because the cast lombard is relegated to the battle for the Championship in Football, where the leader is Juventus and his escort is the Lazio region.

At his side, Sanchez will be focused on the duel on Wednesday before the Suassolo, where you will be the holder for the first time since returning to Italian football, after the long suspension by the coronavirus.