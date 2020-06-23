▷ The results of the WWE RAW on June 22, 2020 • TurnHeelWrestling

All the results of WWE Raw, June 22.

Tonight, the WWE returns to make a show of Raw, where we have different battles interesting. So I will leave you with the results of the WWE Raw on June 22nd.

Drew McIntyre Raw, but is quickly interrupted by Dolph Ziggler comes to Raw as part of the transfer of AJ Styles on SmackDown. Ziggler remember when both won Championships in Pairs, and that now is the WWE Champion thanks to him. He says he wants to the option holder. Drew McIntyre accepts and Dolph will have a chance for the championship at Extreme Rules.

Nia Jax makes his entrance to the ring and sits down, but is quickly interrupted by R-Truth. The truth confused with Akira Tozawa, but it looks real and will be in progress. Stopped now Charlotte Flair. Both begin to discuss and, finally, reach your hands away.

Street Profits speak with The Viking Raiders in the backstage. This will defend the Championships for Pairs of the Raw materials to them.

Street Profits (c) vs. the Viking Raiders for the Championships Tag Team Raw

Ivar and Dawkins are beginning to action. Enter Erik quickly dominate with the help of Ivar Dawkins. This reacts with a to the right and it is the turn of Ford. Ball out of the ring, but Erik catches it and pushes him against Dawkins. The return of advertising, Ivan and Erik have control of the fight up to when it comes to Dawkins, it is devastating. The new Ford in the ring and try to finish of Erik, but Ivar avoids the account.

The right of Erik, and Ivar. Ivar tries a Frog Splash, but fails. Lance Dawkins to Erik and the Frog Splash Ford to Ivar for the victory.

Winners: the Road to Profits by pinfall

Both teams greet each other, but there are a Angel of Gauze and Andrade for their attack. Ivar and Erik back to save the champions.

Seth Rollins sends a message to Rey Mysterio.

Charly Caruso interview with Gauze and Andrade. These confirm that they want to Samples of a couple of Raw.

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Charm for the Women’s Championship Raw

Charlotte Flair starts to dominate the fight. Charlotte seems to be hurting in the arm and Asuka uses this to surprise her with a kick. Back in the ring and Charlotte attempts a Moonsault, but Asuka so elusive. The return of the advertising campaign Charlotte connects with more Chops in the corner, but Asuka’s surprise with a German Suplex. Armbar from Asuka, but Charlotte manages to reach the ropes.

The spear of Charlotte, but Asuka comes the rope, and try to connect again an Armbar. Charlotte tries to break free but Asuka reverses with a One-Block and takes the win.

Winner: Asuka with the presentation

Edge sends a message to Randy Orton that has been shredded to Christian, last week, that was her best friend for over ten years. Then Randy Orton responds that they will do what they must do to survive.

R-Truth (c) vs Akira Tozawa for the League 24/7

Only when you start the battle, looks of surprise Bobby Lopez and attacks the ninja Akira Tozawa and then applies a Full Nelson to R-Truth that leaves him broken in the ring and leaves. Then, Akira Tozawa, who was hiding, takes advantage and applies the pin and gets the win and becomes the new Champion 24/7.

Winner: Akira Tozawa by pinfall

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

The fight starts with Natalya and overlooking Liv Morgan with several punches and moves until you end up with the application of a Sniper to make it pay.

Winner: Natalya with the presentation

Now Ric Flair, where he presents the best wrestler in history, Randy Orton, talking about who won in the best fight of the history up to the Big Show and throw a few insults at each other hatsa that The Viper was launched to the backstage.

Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. The IIconics for the world Tag Team Girls of the WWE

Starts the fight between Sasha Banks and Billie Kay stoner dominates with a series of blows up to when it comes to Bayley and dominates in australia, until finally Sasha Banks and Peyton Royce in which the sample is to apply a Bank Statement, and obtain a rendering for the australian and keep the Championships Tag Team Girls of the WWE.

After the match, Sasha Banks grabs the microphone and challenges Asuka to a fight holder for the Women’s Championship Raw, and the japanese accept the challenge.

Winners: bayley & Sasha Banks by submission

We have a VIP Lounge, MVP invited Apollo Crews to try again to recruit him to your faction, but the Champion of the united States says that not yet. Then comes Shelton Benjamin and he attacks Apollo Crews in the rear.

The crews of the Apollo vs Shelton Benjamin

Fight where Shelton Benjamin has started to dominate with a series of punches and moves quickly, the Apollo teams, the reversal of Benjamin and applies a Sit-out Powerbomb and takes the win by three. After the fight, it seems Bobby Lopez and applies a Full Nelson to Apollo.

Winner: Apollo Crews by pinfall

Come out now Rey Mysterio and Dominik, where the King tells his son that even if he was worried, he is proud for what he has done Dominik Seth Rollins, Murphy and Austin in Theory the last week. Then there are Seth Rollins and his minions and try to attack Rey Mysterio, and Dominik but they Were Black and Humberto Carrillo and save on Rey Mysterio and his son, in order to close the shows of Monday Night Raw.

Thanks for reading, and we read the Wednesday, with AEW Dynamite and NXT!

