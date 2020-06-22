Why blame Judith? The fourth season of ‘The Walking Dead’ it was a mistake that nobody has noticed

‘The Walking Dead’ is a series loved by many, but has often been criticised for making some mistakes, because the emotion of the story, have been neglected. That is the reason why it was revealed a mistake that no one had noticed during a flashback with a small Judith in ‘The Walking Dead 4’.

To be more precise, the error happens in episode 16 of ‘The Walking Dead 4’ right ‘For’. C’ there is a scene which shows a flashback of the first few days of Rick Grimes and his community in prison. It has been observed as Hershel said to have been in that place for two months, during the events of that Flashback.

The problem is that then you see Rick with his daughter, she is shown at the end of the season, when he went to prison, that it happens eight months after these eventssince the birth of Judith has occurred in the first week of the time he was in prison.

Then, if you follow a good history, Judith should be more young of what has been presented c’. The most logical answer to this error, is that they used the same actress for the show Judith by 10 months to return to portray a newly born child, in the aforementioned flashback.

So that “small error” of that child, has created another error in continuity in the same episode, and that is when the last scene of the flashback at the end shows Judith, and to change between sleep and wakefulness several times as you change the camera angle.

An error that may have been overlooked by many, but if you look at it with determination you will end up to bring the the production is need to be more careful with this kind of errors. For the moment we do not know if when you reach the end of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, but its producers have said it will come in this year.