Who is the father of Danna Paola, the father-in-law of Mexico?

Danna Paola usually do not share the photos with their parents, but when it causes a lot of tenderness and feeling among its millions of followers. Recently shared on his feed of Instagram a series of photos to the side of his father, on the occasion of father’s day.

The father of Danna Paola the name of Juan Jose Rivera and like your daughter, has a history of music. “Always the girl daddy, I love you,” said the singer on her post in Instagram.

On account of Instagram created by fans in support of Danna Paola, have shared some of the photos that the actress has published in his social networks with his dad, receiving comments such as: “the father-in-law of Mexico”, “greetings father-in-law”, “congratulations father-in-law”, “many congratulations to your dad.”

From very small Danna Paola discovered her passion for music, before the contact he had with the artistic medium thanks to the profession of his father Juan José Rivera, exintegrante group Cyclone.

The group the storm has had its moment in the era of the ‘ 80s; it was commanded by the composer and musician Sergio Andrade. In addition to the dad of Danna Paola, the band was integrated by Malone, Chico, Paco and Roger. His genre of music is pop, in the style of other groups like The Boys, Often, Chamos, among others. His greatest hits, the songs of “please stop the wall” and not “think of you”, which has had a great acceptance in 1983.

The separation of duties between Danna Paola and her dad

For several years Juan Jose Rivera was the manager of his daughter Danna Paola. In an interview for the program In their battles, in February last, the singer has talked about how difficult it was to have to separate work from his father.

“I have lived only since the 19-20 years of age, to decide to leave my house completely; at the beginning, my father was my manager, the deslindarme of that part of the nest and say, “now I want to go from my part, it was super difficult, why? because I love my family, because I love to share, but are also now my family and I that side super care. We have a beautiful family and united, because sometimes it is very difficult to reconcile work and family life”.

It was hard, but at the same time very healthy for all and today we can say that it is a wonder. Just like I still supported my family with everything that I do, because I like to engage 100 percent.

After this decision, Danna Paola felt the great power to forge his own path in the artistic environment. “Before taking this decision, to say” I want to stop being the girl, I want to stop being managed”, that is also the reason why I left music for 7 years now, this year, I decided to take the reins of my career and say, ‘now I want to do this’ and a broken heart made me write songs, and therefore I do not limit myself to say what I feel”.









