Two mayors of Arizona are joined to the major programs of the Michelle Obama | The City election 2020 Arizona

Two mayors of Arizona are involved in Civic Citya program that the former first lady Michelle Obama has recently launched under your initiative voting is not a part of it.

The former first lady, Michelle Obama has presented a coalition aimed at increasing voter registration and civic engagement for the elections of 2020 on Thursday.

The program Civic City The city (Civic), launched with his initiative, the vote is non-partisan When We All Vote, of which, 31 mayors from across the country, who work to generate ideas and promote methods to ensure that americans can cast their vote safely in the middle of the impact left by the pandemic coronavirus.

“The civic City is a bipartisan group that binds to this idea that we want to have a good participation in our elections”he said the mayor of Mesa, John Giles, for KTAR News.

Giles and the mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, are among the 31 mayors from around the country that are part of the program.

Michelle Obama started the program last month under When We All Vote, the goal of which is to increase the participation in the elections. Former president Obama as co-chair of the initiative.

Mayors that connect the City civil undertake to increase the voter registration and participation in the cities for the November electionsby taking various measures, including the mobilization of the local leaders in the effort of participation of the voters of record in a secure manner and obtain the vote. In the same way, you agree to share the successes of the program with the other mayors.

You will receive the registration data of the voters, on a regular basis, helps to establish your goal in all the cities, by the year 2020, and track your progress throughout the program.

“The vote is the largest of any party, an issue, a candidate or an election”Obama said in a press release that announces the launch of the City Civic.”We have to strengthen our democracy from the bottom up, and ensure that more americans participate in every election, from local school board to Congress”.

Even if the pandemic coronavirus may limit the participation in the vote, the idea of mayors is to promote and create safety for democratic participation.

It is for this reason that the first thing they’re promoting is the record in the list to receive the vote elecotal via e-mail.

Among the objectives of this work with the organisations that promote the latino vote in order to ensure the participation of the new citizens and young voters.

