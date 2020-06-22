Transfer: The transfer of the market, in direct: New message from Inter to Barcelona for Lautaro, the Liverpool launches from Koulibaly…

11:57 The player of Valladolid Mohammed Salisu do not stop hitting the suitors. The well-known Rennes, Manchester United or Southampton now Everton Carlo Ancelotti’s side. According to the ‘Daily Mail’, the English club has already asked the Valladolid the situation of the central ghans.

The response of Valladolid is the same as the rest of the club: to pay the 12 million euro the clusula. The decision on its future is made by the player himself. According to the ‘Daily Mail’ that ms I is to play in The Premier League.

11:36 Many clubs are interested in the player of Athletic Mikel San Josthe contract ends next 30 June. The footballer, 31 years old, interested in the Cdiz from this the next July 1 with the option of two seasons in the ms contract.

In addition, San Jos has also been probed in the face next season Eibar, Osasuna and Valladolid. Last night, the player of the Athletic still nor tena something closed to any club.

11:15 Yesterday afternoon, after the first training session with Alexis at the helm, the Betis confirm cul be the new technical body the first team in the eight last days of the Championship.

Five professionals of the house, in search of victories to avoid moving complications in the final stretch, with a lot of experience both within the club and in the csped Benito Villamarn. Read news

10:22 According to informs the newspaper ‘Sport’ rea sport Barcelona was put to work to try to close more outputs of the model for the balance of the fiscal year. One of the names that always to the east, in the upper part of the table is Coutinho. The brasileo do not account for the Coffin and the club has not ruled out a transfer for a couple of 70 million euros of ms incentives. The teams in the Premier are more interested in Coutinho, but it seems that only they are interested in a assignment.

On the other side is the case of Todibo. All of this indicates that the central be transferred to the Everton but the English club has not left the 20 million + 5 variables your first offer when the Coffin quera 25 fixed. We’ll see what happens with both.

9:55 Within a framework of exceptional sports, by the pandemic, and without having secured their presence in next season in the First division, the Celtic the planning for the next campaign. In this sense, these das is planning to announce the renewals of scar García and Felipe Miambres.

Coach and athletic director they conclude their contracts in just one week, the next 30 June, but they have agreed -in the absence of the enterprise his continuity at the club vigus next season. Read news

9:20 The midfielder Mario Gotze not going to renew his contract with the Borussia Dortmund and, with its representatives in the east to decide your future for ms next. And the possibility that you have on the table is that of the Milan.

The wife, Ann-Kathrinwill the love that the husband fichase from the Italian side, but Gotze, the 7 million euro per season to the office of the Dortmund pit could be a obstculo because the The Milan is not willing to pay that amount. We’ll see if Gotze is committed to reducing its own costs.

8:22 The defense of the Npoles Kalidou Koulibaly it is one of the central ms club are following in this transfer market. The Liverpool, the current european champion, is one of them, according to a report in the Daily Mail as there will be presented an offer for the Npoles to secure the services of Koulibaly.

The offer from Liverpool was about 64 million euros and the Npoles to refuse the offer. The Italian club is the exception that asks almost 100 million euros central for 29 years. The Manchester United it also aims to Koulibaly.

8:15 The coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiolais refiri to the economic impact it will have in the transfer market the crisis of the coronavirus and that the club is not a priority budcar a replacement for Leroy Sanethat sign for the Bayern Mnich coming soon!.

“We enough good players in the team. Gabriel Jess you can play on the left, Phil Foden you can also play, and we need to Raheem Sterling all. We have great players in the squad. Perhaps there are other priorities“he told Pep.

8:00 The culebrn of the signature of the Lautaro Martínez from The coffin continue writing captulos. The last, with the statements of the chief executive officer of Inter Miln, Giuseppe Marottato Sky Sports.

“Lautaro is young and has great qualities, many teams want him. The Inter is a company that does not tend to sell their players. The player is flattered by the interest of the big clubs, it is the logic that there is more attention on the l, but from our side there is the desire to keep it, and has never expressed a desire to leave. I am very optimistic about its continuity“ensuring Marotta. Read news

Buenos das! Another gives ms going to tell you all about transfers: news, rumours, transfers, transfers… and, also, the last time the hectic end of LaLiga with all the activities of the team.