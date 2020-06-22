to ‘spice rich’ fashion icon

Many celebrities have undergone a metamorphosis of style throughout their career. Miley Cyrus broke a punch to the stage as a “girl Disney” and has changed his style hippie from the West to the clothing with the air of rockers and evocative. Lady Gaga on the left dress Dali, Diana of Wales or butcher andante embody the elegance and classic hollywood. For Victoria Beckham is success something similar. The british went from wearing corsets, leather pants and minidresses word of honor to get off of their high heels, and look more relaxed and less superficial. “If I look back, I think that clothing as tight-fitting and eye-catching, was a sign of insecurity,” says the designer in an interview collection from The Guardian .









If something is not clear, is that the sample of their metamorphosis has a direct relationship with the evolution of their professional career. When I was Victoria Adamsa teen-age idol of the decade of the nineties, they filled stadiums with the The Spice Girlsin your closet only had space for the curve that hugs the clothes, mostly, short dresses and woven fabrics for eye-catching.





One of the manager of the Spice Girls encouraged her to Victoria Beckham to become a fashion designer

The separation of the girl band that was made official in 2002, coincided with the beginning of her relationship with the footballer David Beckham. However, the success he has achieved in his role of “posh” of the band was not reflected in his attempt at a solo, with a first disk failed and two others that never saw the light –presumably her record label, Telstar Recordsbroken. While, lived in the shadow of her husband, is enfundaba corsets and leather pants and nylon, and has dared with hairstyles as bizarre as that was, during the presentation of the

tour The Return of the Spice Girls in London, in June 2007.

It seemed that the Victory had not found your site in the music. Simon Fullerone of the manager of the Spice Girls, has confessed in 2016 during the gala evening Business Innovation Awards the british never ceased to feel comfortable in the band and no longer wanted to continue making music. In fact, the posh spice not stressed, just by his voice –came to confess in an interview that he used to mute the microphone, but his style both inside and outside of the stage. “You should work in fashion. You should be a designer,” he told Fuller. And it was delivered in body and soul. In September 2008 he presented his first collection in Waldorf Astoria of New York and in 2011 he received the award for the Best Brand of the Year in which the hand of the The British Fashion Awards.









Their dress, like their signature, of the same name, is also increased progressively from the category. “When my business started to take off, and I’ve seen a lot more busy, I have changed my style, I can’t be in the studio with the high heels,” he explained. Goodbye corsets and eccentric clothes and changed into a silk, shirts, pants, bag and pencil skirts. Also had their high heels and pulled on a sport. “I remember once at a parade in New York, where I got dressed in a pair of pants and sneakers, male, and everything went crazy. My confidence grew as I became older. I feel no need to prove anything with my clothes.”







