To see: the dance of Danna Paola Esther Expsito

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


The actresses Danna Paola Esther Expsito gained fame after starring in the series espaola lite, and from that moment on, everything you do has a high response on the social networks. The novelty is that is viraliz a video of an account fan of espaola which sees next to the mexican dancing in a very sexy song Safari of J Calvin.

The images were taken while the cast of lite to participate in a festival in Madrid during the conduction of the recordings in the series. Despite the rumors that have circulated in the past about the enmity between the two protagonists, this dance says that they are friends in real life.



