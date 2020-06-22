Three documentaries from Netflix that you have to see if I was impressed by the “Disgustingly rich”

The mini-series that has brought to the screen Netflix on the life of Jeffrey Epstein, the tycoon who has created a network of pedophilia, and was considered a success by the public. “Disgustingly rich”, as is called the production, has had a remarkable level of audience and the left for different reflections. If you were one of those who are in love with this story, you should watch these three documentaries.

1.- The Family (The Family)

This documentary Netflix it is based on the book by the journalist and writer Jeff Sharlet. The work was called “The Secret Fundamentalism the Heart of American Power the family: The fundamentalism secret in the heart of american power).

The production tells the story of a mysterious group of conservative christians calling themselves “the family”. The states may exercise a strong influence in the Washington, D. C. Its goal is the pursuit of global ambitions.

2.- Inconceivable

Nominated for the Golden Globe award for best miniseries, this is a production played by actors, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever. The story of Inconceivable (in English: Incredible) impacts from the beginning to the end.

The drama is based on the complaint of a teenager, who claims he was sexually abused and then retract it. However, two investigators in the investigations of the case to find the truth.

3 – The Keepers

This production is a documentary series exposes the case of Cathy Cesnik, a nun and teacher in the american city of Baltimore. The woman died on 7 November 1969 and his body was found two months later.

The case became an enigma to the police and social, and this is the date in which the murderer is yet to be discovered.

Without a doubt, these three series of Netflix are especially dedicated to the lovers of the drama, suspense and documentaries. You have to see it to draw your own conclusions of each story.

