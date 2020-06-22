This is how celebrities celebrated father’s day

The Father’s day it is a feast day to celebrate them, honor them and let them know how much we care.

If the day is usually held with meetings, parties or family outings, this 2020, the festival took a different direction because of the pandemic coronavirus.

For this reason, the tokens of affection, taken prominence through the social network, mainly in the accounts of the celebrities of the hollywood industry.

From Michelle Obama to Kim Kardashian, this is how the stars celebrated their loved ones in the networks.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady of the US, I have spent a tender message to husband for father’s day on Instagram, in which he gave the thank you for your love for his family and always for her and her daughters. Along with his congratulations, Michelle attached a picture of Barack Obama along with daughters Malia and Sasha.

“Thank you for the way you love our girls, and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and every day. Happy father’s day, Barack!”.

Kim Kardashian

The sister the most controversial the Kardashian clan Jenner spent a couple of publications to her husband Kanye West and to their late father Robert Kardashian.

In the first post, Kim attached a couple of photos of her husband in the company of their children and wrote:

“Happy father’s day to the best dad! Thanks for making life so much more fun! We give our children a life more amazing! I like very much!”.

For the second post, she shared a photo of his father with his girl and her sister Kourtney.

“Oh, how I wish you were here to celebrate father’s day together! Happy Day of the Father in heaven for the best father of all time!”.

Salma Hayek

Another of the famous, who dedicated a heartfelt message to your father, husband, and brothers and sisters, is the mexican Salma Hayek.

Under a photo in which he appears with his family, put “I feel very fortunate to have been blessed with wonderful men in my life, especially my father, my father-in-law, my husband, my brother, and my two stepchildren. Happy father’s day to all the fathers in the world”.

Kylie Jenner

The entrepreneur of 22 years, expressed the love he has for his father, Bruce/Caitlyn and the father of her daughter, Travis Scott, with various photos and the message “Happy father’s Day”.

Kendall Jenner

The model best paid in the world, also celebrated Bruce Jenner with a video which shows together a few years ago, and a recent photo as Caitlyn. “I love you,” he wrote.

Gigi Hadid

The model posted a series of photos in which it appears to share a dialogue with his father, the businessman Mohamed Hadid. Under the publication, Gigi said, “Happy father’s Day @mohamedhadid I love You so much Thanks for the best brothers, the best food, the best stories, and best laughs, Daddio! (Pd. My appearance on @foodnetwork #beatbobbyflay this night is dedicated to you, I can’t say why, but you know. It is very appropriate, is the streaming of today!)”.

Jennifer Lopez

The singer has spent three publications to her ex-husband and the father of her twins Marc Anthony, your dad and your boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

In the first publication of the attached four photos show the singer with her children, she wrote: “Happy father’s day-skinny! I wish you the best day today”.

In the second publication, published a video dedicated to his father, where he describes what it means for you as a family and the example to follow. “Dad, thanks for being you. For loving me for who I am. I am so lucky to have you as my dad. Happy father’s day,” he wrote.

The third publication was dedicated to Alex Rodriguez, under a count of messages and interviews, praising the player, JLo described it, “to Have throughout the our life is a blessing. Observe with all of our children makes my soul sing. Happy father’s day, beautiful male! We love you so much, @arod”.

Hailey Bieber

Their stories, the model shared a black and white photo of her father taking her to the altar with Justin Bieber and she wrote “Happy father’s day. I love you to the moon and back”.

Kourtney Kardashian

Through various publications and snuggly messages remembered his father and celebrated Scott Disick.

The first post was a video of her and her sister, Kim taken by Robert Kardashian, Kourt wrote under “I can’t believe that you have spent 17 years since I heard your voice, I have not seen or touched. Always in my heart. (Always behind the camera)”.

Then he uploaded a photo in which he appears to his father, his mother and his child and escribiço “Thank you for being the best dad in the world, from infundirme confidence and teach me about true love and unconditional”.

Below other photos of her with her dad on the beach, to continue with a photo in which she appears with Scott Disick, and their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reing.

“Happy Father’s Day, grateful for you, and these three” put on the photo caption.

