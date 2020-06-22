The Witcher Season 2: when he debuted the second season of the series on Netflix

It took years for The Witcher to get the adaptation on the screen that it deserves, and while fans will not have to wait that time for the second season of the drama anticipated Netflix, the pause is still proving to be too long for our tastes.

The Witcher it is inspired by the book series The Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski, which has also given rise to the popular video game franchise, and Netflix debuted the first season of the fantasy series in December 2019.

The stars show Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a witcher, whose fate binds them to the sorceress Yennefer ( Anya Chalotra ) and for the powerful princess Ciri ( Freya Allan ). The first season is told in three lines, each of which followed one of the three main characters.

But now that the three lines of the time were achieved and can’t wait for Season 2 for the series to really delve into the relationships between Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri.

It is expected to debut in 2021

When Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a second season in November 2019, it was announced that the series would start to occur in the early 2020 with a release date in 2021. The production of season 2 began officially in the United kingdom in the month of February 2020.

The production of season 2 was interrupted due to the coronavirus. On march 16, we stopped the production of The Witcher, who was filming a movie outside of London.

Kirstofer Hivju, who will be the protagonist in season 2, has announced on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and designed to insulate you during the period of time is too difficult. The deadline reported that Netflix then offered advice for those who are involved in the project, which had to be quarantined and had plans for a deep-cleaning and disinfection” of the set.

The Witcher was the first major television production in the Uk stopped as a result of the coronavirus.

Cast

The main stage of the return: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen interpret the role of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, respectively.

Other cast members returning include Joey Batey (Jaskier), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), and Lilly Cooper (Murta), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), and Therica Wilson Read (Sabrina).

It consists of eight episodes

The form with your first year, Season 2 of The Witcher, will consist of eight episodes. Stephen Surjik directed the episode 1 and 2, Sarah o “Gorman will direct Episodes 3 and 4, And Bazalgette will direct Episodes 5 and 8, and Geeta Patel will direct Episodes 6 and 7.