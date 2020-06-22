The seven series dystopian with that you can imagine is the “new normal” after the pandemic-free Zone

By Gabriel Arias Romero

Madrid, (The Journal.is). The concept of “the new normal” it is used a lot in the last few weeks to define the scenario in front of the world, after being confined for more than two months for the pandemic coronavirus. Now the question arises of whether this new normal will be something temporary, a transition period for the habits of the past, or is it something that has come to stay and that trastocará plans for the future.

The starting point for the world in these days is similar, if less apocalyptic, which arises in many sci-fi series who have the courage to imagine how life would be in Earth after a catharsis global. What will be the humanity the slave of the robot? What re-establish dictatorships in the West? As the aliens and be subject to the Governments? This will cause a nuclear catastrophe? What collapse of the capitalist system? We do not concentrate on climate change of an unprecedented collapse?

The basis on which to build is large, and the proof of this is the large amount of series dystopian that have been released in the last few decades. Among all, it is difficult to find the story optimistic, but it is logical that they are not too much comedy if the world is on the brink of the precipice. In any case, and saving all the distances, which may be the future will be built with fragments of this series? There are those that closely matches the reality of what could happen? The humanity is on the brink of extinction, as described in many of these stories, but fiction and reality have a common point: the challenge is global and leads us to a situation unknown until now. Here is a selection of series that have imagined a world like this again.

THE RAIN

Six years after a virus would be able to annihilate almost the entire population of scandinavia, the two brothers come out from the bunker and join a group of survivors in search of protection and answers. Beyond the shelter who have suffered the massacre there is no trace of normality, the world they knew no longer exists, but that a priori is a problem that is unimaginable, is in reality a chance to build a new society in which to be able to get rid of all previous errors. It will not be easy. Each of them carries his own backpack and you have to survive a couple of exceptional conditions.

Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo listed in the credits as the creators of this series, which made its debut in 2018, and starring Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mikkel Følsgaard and Lukas Some.

Netflix

3%

The world of the future, on the basis of this series created by Pedro Aguilera, is divided between the progress and the devastation. The elite island is a paradise, far from the crowded slums, and only allows the arrival of some of the candidates who aspire to improve their quality of life. The 3% of them will be allowed only if they are able to overcome The Process, which will force them to break completely with the past. However, once inside this world of progress, not all are willing to support a system of domination that remains deeply unequal.

3% it consists of three seasons and a total of 26 chapters in which this story is dystopian, which fuels the drama and the suspense of a future nothing flattering. João Miguel, White, Comparative and Michel Gomes to lead the cast.

Netflix

THE EXPANSE

In the XXIII century, the disappearance of Julie Mao, a rich girl turned political activist, joins the lives of the detectives of Ceres, Joe Miller, the captain of a merchant ship, James Holden, and a diplomat of the UN, Chrisjen Avasarala. In the midst of all the political tension between Earth, Mars and the Belt, this group sent will not take long to discover that the missing woman and the tragic fate of the ship are part of a huge world-wide conspiracy that intends to put in check the whole of humanity, an event that also involves a first contact with extraterrestrial life.

Cas Anvar, Thomas Jane and Dominique Tipper attend this series of the four seasons (46 chapters), which was introduced in 2015 and already has a fifth batch of episodes confirmed by Amazon Prime. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby have signed on, as the creators of this science fiction story with elements of suspense.

Amazon Prime Video

YEARS AND YEARS

Daniel is about to get married to Ralph. Stefano and Celeste are concerned about their children. Rosie goes after a new guy. Edith has not been home for years. It is the family of Lyon, and above all of them is Muriel, the venerable matriarch. The life of all of them are joins so decisive a night of 2019 from which the action takes place, which will cover the next 15 years the british society convulsed by the enormous challenges of political, economic, social and technological.

Years and Yearshe made his debut in 2019 in the public television, the BBC, has the imprint of the creator, Russell T Davies, and bring your poster the names of the actress Emma Thompson, Rory Kinnear, T Nia Miller, Russell Tovey and Jessica Hynes, among others.

HBO

ALTERED CARBON

The plot of Altered Carbon it is set in the XXV century, in which people are no longer dying, his consciousness is transferred into another body to continue for the rest of eternity. The company, probably, nothing seems to be what is today taken for granted, and is in the midst of this new world, in which the detective Takeshi Kovacs must uncover a complex conspiracy that ended up wrapped. Takeshi has been murdered and, 250 years later, inserted in the body, which before was the property of Elias Ryker, a police officer, at the request of Laurens Bancroft, a rich and powerful aristocrat of 365 years of age, who apparently committed suicide after losing all of his memories. However, Bancroft is not considered able to be finished with his life, and then asks Takeshi to investigate what happened.

Based on the novel of the same name, written in 2002 by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is a series of futuristic that the cast carries the name of Joel Kinnaman, Renée Elise Goldsberry, James Purefoy, Kristin Lehman, and Martha Higareda. The second season of the series that debuted in February of 2020.

Netflix

WESTWORLD

In a futuristic theme park known as Westworld, human beings can give free rein to their passions thanks to a couple of androids that are able to withstand all kinds of shenanigans because they have been programmed not to harm visitors. Everything changes when a group of these machines is diverted from the sequences planned out meticulously from the computer, and to adopt an abnormal behavior.

Anthony Hopkins plays in this series to Robert Ford, the director of Wetworld. He is accompanied in the cast by Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright and Thandie Newton, among others. The series, which has three seasons in the preview, and a fourth projection, and one of its executive producers is J. J. Abrams.

HBO

MR. ROBOT

Elliot Alderson is a young programmer who works as an engineer cyber security day, and as a hacker, the vigilante of the night. But being a genius, has a price of: Elliot suffers from a social anxiety disorder that makes him a weird guy. Withdrawn, obsessive, and paranoid, your only way to connect with people is hacking their life. Immediately he is faced with a dilemma when the leader of a group of hackers called Fsociety the board to destroy the company that is supposed to protect. Driven by their personal convictions, Elliot is torn between to take advantage or less chance of sinking the manager of the multinational companies that he believes will control and ruin the world. But it is not an easy decision, or at least should not be. The claim of Fsociety is to create a new world order as an alternative to capitalism, which can trigger a disorder unprecedented overall.

Sam Esmail was covered in compliments with this series of four seasons that will be released between 2015 and 2019, but that is still available on Amazon Prime Video. The actor Rami Malek starred in this thriller psychological take on their respective roles, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin.

Amazon