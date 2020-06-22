‘The Political 2’: Finale explained from season 2 of the series, Netflix – Special series

‘The Political’ had only seven episodes of the second season, however, he left the door open to continue to explore the story of Payton, for what it is worth to examine some of the things, in the end, he explained.

After a nice and promising first season, The Politician has returned to Netflix with its second episode, in which we follow now the electoral campaign of Payton (Ben Platt) to the New York state senate and compete against the experienced Dede Standish (Judith Light). However, when we arrived at the end of the new episodes, again the door was left open to continue to tell the story and, even if it was not so surprising as in the previous chapters, there really are worthwhile things to take again in the final, he explained.

‘THE POLITICAL 2’: THE FATE OF PAYTON

After you have tied the election with 45,626 votes each, Payton and Dede decide who will be the senator who won with a round of two of three of rock, paper, scissors. It may seem ridiculous, but this is the intent of Ryan Murphy, co-creator of the series), to make a satire of the mundane that can become policy. Then to verify that it is really a bad player Dede and reflect on how frustrating it seems to make the campaign, and to see the potential of Payton, in a surprise move he has given us the victory in Hobart, in so that the guy wins the elections.

Yes, when Payton feels bad to win that way, McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss), James (Theo Germaine) and the isle of Skye (Rahne Jones) say that he actually won in a clean way, as in the urn that he stole the Infinite (Zoey Deutch) had the advantage. After this joy, the series gives a jump two years into the future to show that Hobart has been an excellent senator and he has lived up to his promises ecologicalto bring New York city to be more friendly with the environment. And so well has gone that has no opponent for re-election and, even if the friends say that the spear for the governor, he wants to stay with the feet on the ground and walk instead of run. Has matured.

‘The Political 2’: Netflix mark the end of ‘Game of Thrones’

Finally, the most surprising happens to Payton is that Dede says that in four years he will run for president of the united States, and then asks the guy to be vice president. This certainly leaves the door open for Hobart to finally achieve his dream of being in the White House and one step from the presidency. If he keeps his career as a politician fulfilling his promises as he did in New York, I would have no problems in winning the vote of the people, so that in the next season (not yet confirmed Netflix), we could see the campaign of Dede and Payton for political office, the most important, the obstacles that must be overcome and, of course, a potential candidacy for president at the end of the guy.

‘The Political 2’: the good and The bad of season 2 on Netflix

Yes, let us remember that he already has a son with Alice (Julia Schlaepfer), then it is also necessary to take into account both the interests of his eldest daughter, as well as his wife, they have already begun their exams to become a doctor.

