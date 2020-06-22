The creator of Rick & morty, explains how to structure the episodes of the series

Last week Rick and morty it was news because of the controversy generated by the arrival of his fourth season to Netflix, but recently the strip of Adult Swim returned to be on everyone’s lips because of that Dan Harmon, one of the creators, executive producers and writers of the series, has opened up about the behind the scenes of the travel pie that the characters tend to do during the episodes.

In a short clip, Harmon explained what is the method called “Story Circle” (or as Dan baptized him, “the embryo”), a circular structure composed by eight points, which mark the course of events, every story live, Rick Sanchez, morty Smith and company.

The creator of the popular sitcom for NBC, Communityhe admitted that the “Story Circle” is his “attempt to eliminate the hard and repetitive work that involves the execution of a story.” It also emerged that “the embryo” is divided into axes and subejes, and is composed of a sequence of the following consecutive actions:

1. The character with whom people identify) is in your comfort zone (You)

2. but it is a need or an unfulfilled desire (Need)

3. which leads to a new situation, which changes the direction of the story (Go)

4. He passes many tests, looking for something (Search)

5. To find it, like it or not (to Find)

6. pay the price (Take)

7. Returns the world began (roundtrip)

8. having changed (Change)

To exemplify its functioning in a way more graphic, Harmon took as an example the second chapter of the delivery number two on the strip called “Mortynight Run”. You can view the below article.