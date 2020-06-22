SOS Rainforest: Carlos Vives, Sting, Anitta, and more artists give a virtual concert through the tropical jungle on YouTube

Great personality of the world of music as a Sting, Carlos Vives, Manu Chao and the mexican group Mana will be joined in the virtual concert of solidarity “SOS Rainforest” to support the indigenous population in their struggle for to preserve the tropical rain forests of Africa, Asia and South america.

“30 years ago, I was part of an initiative to try to protect the rainforest“he said a few minutes before the start of the concert Sting in reference to the organization Rainforest Foundation UK, which he co-founded in 1989 and for which funds were collected for this event, broadcast on YouTube, and Tik Tok.

“The Rainforest Foundation, has made many things in the last few years, but we now know that one of the main engines of climate change, global warming, extinction of species and the madness of the climate is the destruction of the rainforests of the world,” added the singer-songwriter in his speech.

“The message is the same, only that now it is more urgent“she pointed out before singing two of the most important accomplishments of The Policethe band, which was headed: “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” and “Every Breath You Take”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCERiy6fGHo(/embed)

LATIN ARTISTS IN FAVOUR OF THE CARE OF AMAZON

The top model, the brazilian Gisele Bündchen he also participated in the “SOS Rainforest” with a video message in which he said that “the best cure for this pandemic and the only vaccine durable against future pandemics is to take care of mother nature“.

“I think that the regeneration of the forest destroyed is the key“he said Bündchen.

The concert is virtual, which stretched for more than three hours, it was presented by the actress after their visit to Chaplingrandson of the legendary Charles Chaplin, and the brazilian actress Maria Paula Fidalgoand counted with the participation of important singers of Brazil, the country with the largest tropical rainforest in the world.

Among them, iconic artists such as Gilberto Gil, Carlinhos Brown, and Caetano Velosothat before singing “An Indian,” he called in a short speech of the union in the fight for the Amazon, a jungle that is said is “yelling for help”.

Was also attended by the brazilian Anitta with “Light”, the colombian Carlos Vives with its “Cumbiana”, the mexican Mana with “Where the children play?”, the band indonesia Slank with “Forest” Karma and the Norwegian Aurora with “The Seed”. The uruguayan Jorge Drexler also joined the initiative, with the singing of three pieces, including “star Dust”.

“I know that Brazil is experiencing a historic moment, a very complex and chaotic, very scary. I want to dedicate this music to all those who are affected by the pandemic, directly or indirectly,“said Drexler about the brazilian nation, which is already registered 1.084.000 infected. (EFE)