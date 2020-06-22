Related videos you might be interested in



Danna Paola responds to the criticism (the Tv Picture)

Danna Paola he was born to the world of the show. Recently, however, we know that he is a great singer and actress, 10 years ago it was a completely different child. Before and after, was not only drastic, but also memorable, as we have seen grow up on the small screen since she was only 4 years old.

Through several stages, Danna Pao has shown us that you can do it all; from being a strict judge, to interpret the characters, tender, tender or naughty and exciting.











© Provided by Chic Magazine

Danna Paola: Before and after the fame (Photo: Instagram @dannapaoola)





A successful small

Danna Paola was born on the On June 23, 1995 in the City of Mexico. The talent is in the genes, because she is the daughter of Juan Jose Rivera, a mexican singer, Patricia Mungila. Has a younger sister called Vania and he learned to play the piano and the guitar.

His artistic career began at the tender age of 4 years in the children’s program, Sesame street. However, his first performance on television was in the telenovela, children’s ‘Ray of light’. And it was not until 2001, he landed his first starring role in the telenovela ‘Maria Belen’.

At the age of 6 years he released his first album called ‘My Blue Globe’ and then he pulled out a single called ‘Not true’ with Noel Scharis.

From small acted, sang and even led the children’s section of the program ‘Today’. He has also participated in musicals and was in the popular series ‘La familia P. Luche’.

Thanks for your tight schedule, he finished high school away in the mode of the Social Sciences. And while studying, she participated in many tv series and soap operas, such as ‘Alegrijes and rebujos’, ‘Pablo and Andrea’, etc Also released the album, was again on Sesame street and has received several awards thanks to their talent.

The role that changed his life

Despite its long history, the reputation reached its peak when he played the Patricia ‘Duckling’ Peralta in the adaptation of the telenovela argentina ‘Ugly Duckling’, which was called “Dare to dream” on the Disney Channel. The soap opera was an international success and also Danna has won 2 awards, as an actress and as a singer because he participated in the soundtrack of the series.

That same year he began a tour in Mexico and his fame flew through the air. As a girl Disney formal, has lent his voice to Rapunzel in the movie “Rapunzel” and from there was not stopped.

Although his success is mainly due to her performance in “Dare to Dream” and his music, Danna Paola made it clear that I could do more, and we were surprised as the witch in the first Spanish version of the the musical “Wicked”, where she played Elphaba.

The work was a commercial success, and thanks to this, he continues to make music, dabble in other areas such as fashion and film, lending his voice, designing your own clothes and also collaborating with several artists such as Carla Morrison, Paty Cantú, among others.

The good girl or the bad girl with the Elite

In 2018, Danna Pao has received one of the documents that led to international success. The actress moved to Spain to star in the second series for the original Spanish version of Netflix, “Elite”.

Even if Danna Pao shares the spotlight with other artists, the series has caused a stir, breaking the record as the una series of views at the global level.

After this success, he returned to music, releasing a new single called “Happy End” and participation in the reality show ‘The academy’ as a judge in 2019.

And since then has not stopped. He is currently recording new songs and sharing with your fans as it grows and produces.

Do you think that has changed much?