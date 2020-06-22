Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Usher and more perform in the concert “Global goal”

Many of the greatest artists of the world unite for the “Global objective: “united for our future – The concert” of Global Citizen the Saturday, June 27.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the concert will feature performances by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Coldplay, Shakira, Usher, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, J Calvin, Jennifer Hudson and Yemi Alade.

The event will also include appearances from stars such as Antoni Porowski, Billy Gates, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek and more.

The concert is filled with stars aims to highlight the disproportionate impact that the pandemic coronavirus has had on marginalized communities, including people of color, people who live in conditions of extreme poverty and others who are victims of discrimination.

In a statement, Miley Cyrus has said of the event: “This moment requires all of us to act. As citizens of the world, we are asking leaders around the world to combat the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has on marginalized communities, the allocation of funds to develop and provide tests, treatments, and therapies. Because of this global effort, we can make sure all, in all parties, have access to testing and treatment of COVID-19regardless of income or where they live.”

“General objective: united for our future – The concert”, which airs Saturday, June 27 in the united States with the support of iHeartMedia, as well as at global platforms like Twitter and YouTube.

“The Concert” you will continue to “general Objective: united for our future – The summit”, which calls on world leaders, corporations and philanthropists that will reveal their commitments to help develop an equitable distribution of the tests, treatments and vaccines, COVID-19, as well as plans to rebuild the communities that have been devastated by the pandemic.

Text: Taylor Fields