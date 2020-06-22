Shakira and Miley Cyrus, in a virtual concert of the vaccine for the Covid19

The colombian singer Shakira, the british band Coldplay the american artist Miley Cyrus participate in a virtual concert and solidarity, on the 27th of June in favor of a universal vaccine against the coronavirus, which is being co-organised by the European Commission (EC).

“Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talents to serve great causes,” he said in a statement the president of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, for the concert that will be held the next day 27 at 15.00 (Brussels time (14.00 GMT).

The show can be seen through RTVE, Canal +, ARD, Bell Media, CBC, NBC, the Globe, or Fuji TV, among other platforms, as well as through Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and the website of the Commission Adr.

“Global citizens around the world are asking the world leaders to help put an end to the COVID-19 to encourage the user to commit the billions of dollars needed to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to all people, everywhere. We are in need of health, equity, and global justice“he said in a press release on Shakira.

Will also participate in the concert Justin Bieber, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, J Calvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens and will be the culmination of a campaign to collect funds for a universal vaccine against the COVID-19, treatments and diagnostic tests that can reach all corners of the world.

“Artists, scientists and leaders of the world speak with one voice in a true time and unlikely to drive global. Work to help the world to finish with the coronavirus, without leaving anyone behind,” added the president of the European Commission.

The European Union, he added Von der Layen, is “fully committed to ensuring a fair access to an affordable vaccine as soon as possible, and to all those who need it.”

The new campaign, called the “Global Objective. United for our future” (Global Objective. United for our future), is the continuation of the fundraising event is sponsored by the EC on may 4, which takes collected already 9.844 million euros, of which 6,500 million euros coming from countries or EU bodies.

“We ask the leaders of the world to combat the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has in marginalised communities to commit funds to develop and provide tests, treatments, and therapies,” said Miley Cyrus.

