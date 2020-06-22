Salma Hayek has signed a cooperation agreement preferential HBO Max

Salma Hayek announced Thursday that his production company, Ventanarosa, has signed a collaboration agreement with favorite with the streaming platform HBO Max.

‘We are very excited about HBO and Max WarnerMedia’, said the mexican star in a statement.

“Your team of leaders passionate and talented, and open minded are a great support in our mission to make global high-quality television that explore and celebrate diversity and inclusion,” he added.

By means of this agreement, with a duration of two years, including HBO, Max will have a preferential option to stay with the projects in development and that you are interested in Ventanarosa.

‘We are pleased to welcome you exceptionally multitalentosa Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa family HBO Max’, noted the head of original content for the platform, and Sarah Aubrey.

‘Ventanarosa has a background to actually make the stories more lively and rich, and we are anxious to listen to the wonderful ideas that can result from this partnership,” he added, for his part, Joey Chavez, who is the executive vice president of the drama of the original HBO Max.

Like many other figures of the performance in recent years, Hayek has decided to try his luck in the production and achieved success in this task, thanks to films such as ‘Frida’ (2002) or in series like “Ugly Betty” (2006-2010).

Nominated for the statuette for best actress for her performance in ‘Frida’ and is regarded in Hollywood as one of its stars the Latin is more important, the career of Salma Hayek as a performer also includes the film ‘Desperado’ (1995), “From Dusk till Dawn” (1996), ” the Wild Wild West (1999) and ‘Beatrice to Dinner’ (2017).

This year, he debuted with Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning tape ‘Roads Not Taken’.

But this film from director Sally Potter debuted in the month of march, just when the spread of the global crisis of the coronavirus, so we did a tour very early in the salt and as you can see in the ‘stream’.

Hayek has planned to premiere in the future, the ribbon of the Marvel comics “The Eternals’, the comedy ‘The Hitman, the Wife of a Guard of the body’, and the film Amazon’s ‘Bliss’.