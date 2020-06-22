Published “The inseparable”, the novel of Simone de Beauvoir that Sartre does not like



Simone de Beauvoir in September, 1971, in Paris Source: File Credit: AFP



In

The force of things



his book of memoirs, 1963, Simone de Beauvoir makes a fleeting and mysterious reference to a work of fiction that he had left half-written, and revolves around the story of her best friend Zaza, who died very young, due to a viral encephalitis.

De Beauvoir began to write this novel in 1954, five years after the publication of his fundamental treatise, feminist,

The second sex



. He worked on the story for several months, and then she showed Jean-Paul Sartre, her life partner.

Sartre does not like



. In her memoirs, Beauvoir recalls that he was in agreement with the daunting view of Sartre: the story of the writer, “does not seem to arise from within, a need, and fails to hold the reader’s interest.”

In the decades that passed since then,

the academic world has never stopped asking what had happened to that manuscript



whose fate has remained a mystery even after the publication of the texts of the posthumous de Beauvoir, as the volumes dedicated to his diaries of the time war or his love letters, much to Sartre as to Nelson, He and Jacques-Laurent Bost.

Now that novel,

The inseparable



finally, it will be published, as

the adopted daughter of Beauvoir, Sylvie Le Bon de Beauvoir, she decided to begin to disseminate the text of the narrative of the archive that he inherited from his mother



.

The novel of 176 pages, the launch in France is scheduled for the second half of the year, throws a light on a formative period of youth, de Beauvoir, and on the fundamental relationship that has given shape to his vision of gender inequalities and sexism.

Beauvoir considered to be irrelevant because it is not a novel political Toril Moi, professor of literature at Duke University



The inseparable





you could also offer a new perspective on the development of Beauvoir as a writer and redefine the understanding of their literary legacy in both of the scholars of our readers. Even if during the life of Simone de Beauvoir published several works of fiction -novels as a guest, and the mandarins, which won the Prix Goncourt, in 1954, the writer is more known for his political essays, and philosophical.

But scholars are awaiting with anxiety and trepidation the publication of the indivisible with the hope to resolve the long open question on the merits or demerits of literary novel.

“What did Beauvoir, to leave? Why was he so readily agreed with Sartre? I don’t think that this is a topic of prose,” says Toril Moi, professor of literature at Duke University and author of

Simone de Beauvoir: The making of an Intellectual Woman



has recently had access to the French version of the novel. “Beauvoir thought that it was insignificant because it is not a novel of politics”.

Interviewed by phone from his home in Paris,

the adopted daughter of Beauvoir, Sylvie Le Bon de Beauvoir,



he says that he always knew that sooner or later the novel would have been published, from the moment he first read the manuscript, in 1986, shortly after the death of Beauvoir. “But there were always other priorities, and that is the reason why only now we are coming to the novels and the short stories,” the adopted daughter of the author. Simone de Beauvoir has chosen to Sylvie Le Bon, who had been his great confidant for 26 years, as the executor of his literary estate, and, in 1980, legally adopted with the explicit purpose that they will have the rights for their work. Le Bon de Beauvoir has planned to continue to publish the texts of fiction up to now unpublished of his mother.

Le Bon de Beauvoir is convinced that

The inseparable



it is a finished work. “When he wrote that, in 1954, he had already honed his skills as a writer,” he says. In addition to the original manuscript, there is also a type of copy, and Beauvoir, not touching the text since 1954. “He destroyed many of his writings, that she did not like,” says Le Bon de Beauvoir. “For something that is not destroyed. And I’ve always said that with his roles, I did what I better I looked.”





Simone de Beauvoir, in November 1972, in Paris Source: File



Le Bon de Beauvoir kept the manuscript in his house, together with a large part of the files of his adoptive mother, even if some of its items were donated to the National Library of Paris. Before preparing the text for publication, has given you access to the novel of a single academic, Éliane Lecarme-Tabone, an expert in the work of Simone de Beauvoir.

“It was an incredible discovery,” says Lecarme-Tabone. “We know that Simone de Beauvoir, and many times, it was too hard with herself. It is a novel that deserves to be exploited.”

But Beauvoir never put a title, so his daughter, and the executor had to scour the text in search of inspiration. The word “inseparable” appears numerous times, that describes the relationship between the two protagonists, whose models were just Simon and his friend Élisabeth Lacoin, known as Zaza.

Both born in the bosom of the catholic families of bourgeois, Simone and Elizabeth met the girls, when they were only 9 years old, and shared dreams of independence and higher education in a time that discouraged women in search of those things. Zaza has been the more rebellious of the two, and I used to fogonear to his friend, wrote Beauvoir to them

Memories of a young formal



: “It was only to confront Zaza that he repented bitterly of my triviality.”

The story of Zaza, which appears in

Memories of a young formal



published in 1958, has echoes of the version fictionalised of

The inseparable



and in both books until you find a repeated phrase the same way. In two Beauvoir has family pressures experienced by Zaza to abandon his studies, and relates his ill-fated relationship with the philosopher Maurice Merleau-Ponty, who in the novel is called Jean.

Zaza has died at the age of 21 years, and Simone was devastated. The author lived as a cruel irony that Zaza, who encouraged them to fight against the normal expectations and the restrictions suffered by women, it would have been crushed by these same forces, and that he had not lived long enough to overcome these limitations and perform as an independent woman. “We had fought together against the stubborn fate that we had marked, and for a long time I thought that I had to pay for my freedom, the death of her,” he wrote in Beauvoir

Memories of a young formal



.

The writer made several attempts to capture the memory of their best friend in their literature. Even before The inseparable, Zaza already appeared as a character in four previous novels, he never finished and published, written in the decade of 1930, and Le Bon de Beauvoir hopes to publish in the future, as part of an anthology.

Laurence Tâcu, the publisher of Les Éditions de l”herne, who will

The inseparable



in French, says that the novel sheds new light on the personality of Zaza and its role in the wake of the feminist Simone de Beauvoir. “It is a text that is very powerful because it prevents young people to live freely, because they are destined to be wives and mothers,” says the publisher.

The rights of

The inseparable



have already been sold to 17 countries.

The New York Times



(Translation of Jaime Arrambide)