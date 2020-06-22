PRD continues to juramentando scholars, engineers and contractors in support of Gonzalo Castillo

Santo Domingo, RD.- In the framework of the campaign of growth that implements the Dominican Revolutionary Party (thePRD), Miguel Vargasthe continuation of this Tuesday juramentando of new leaders, young researchers, entrepreneurs, religious leaders, professionals, actors of the civil society and the community.

Vargas, also the oath of the members of the front of engineers, architects and surveyors prd with Gonzalo. The activity was held at national headquarters, has counted with the participation of senior leaders of the organization.

In addition, entrepreneurs Frank Reynaldo Quiñones and francisco Aquino Febles, president and chief operating officer, respectively, of the Chamber of a Private Company in the Dominican Republic (CAMEP), and the leader of the PRM and of the PRSC; Tony Diaz and Ercilia Reynoso.

To make the use of the word, Miguel Vargas, congratulated the new perredeístas, and declared that the phase of the election favors the PRD because “it is the party of opportunity and, therefore, those who aspire to a better nation come to make a political career in the party of Peña Gómez”.

He said that the PRD is the decisive force in this process, the time to notice that your strength and growth “was shown in the month of march, when we can get more auditors with the PRSC and the Strength of the People”.

He thanked the work done by professionals from engineering, in this phase, those who have said “without a shadow of a doubt contribute to the strengthening and growth of our party.”

At their side, to take the word president in front of the engineers, Samuel Peña, said that they are ready to go “arm in arm, shoulder to shoulder, in search of a vote in favour of Gonzalo Castillo”.

In that same content delivered to the entrepreneur Frank Reynaldo Quiñones, president of the Chamber of Private Entrepreneurs for the Dominican Republic (CAMEP), who said that the white vote will be decisive for Gonzalo and Margarita to take the leadership of State on 16 August.

List of engineers to complete the Walter Espinosa, Edison Molina, Damaris Molina, Carmen Fast, Jairo Muñoz, Dindy Ferrer, Hilario Peña, José Frías Costanzo, Andres Ricardo del Valle, Carmen Comprés, Carlos Beltre, Daniel Gomez, Yaniris Hernandez, Deldania Hernandez, Braulio Romero, Ramon Mendez, meeting between Vargas, Cristian Madé Diaz, Halmart Happy, Annerys Guerrero, Manuel Rodriguez, Dinicio Sanchez, Robin Tavéras, Fleming Acosta, Cervia Mejia, Jose Angel Disla, Yahaira Hernandez, Jose Solis, Jose Moreno, Genaro Morel, Hector Figuereo, Wilfredo Cuevas, Alex Aquino.

Also, Hector Bobadilla, Francisco Bencosme, Luis Molina, Amado Medina, Pedro René Almonte, Edward Hidaldo, Aneudis Cereals, Gloria Ramirez, Delis, Carrasco, Leonor Ulloa, Taina Martinez, Jocasta Carela, Jose Miguel Morales, Mario Colon, Francis Beras, Belarminio Zorrilla, Luis Vargas, Jesus Fernandez, Lucas Happy, The Sahara Roa, Carolina Pérez, Marisol Libares, Tony Nunez, Yohanna Gonzalez, Ruben Pimentel.

Whereas, the province of San Cristobal swore to the PRD university students, Elsa Pérez, Pedro de León, Miguel Hidalgo, Divana Lion, Onyx Medina, Rayzer Taniel, Reagan Pains, Genesis Hidalgo, Ana Garcia, Ana Bonifacio, Ruben de la Cruz, Victor Manuel, Cesar, Arturo, Moises Sanchez, Joan Fernandez, Jose Tomas Diaz, Luisa Tineo, Juliet Diaz, Cary Good, Estéfani Acosta.

Also joined the white party Érika Miranda Arias, Jaret Cabrera Germoso, Alvaro Antonio López Ortiz, José Miguel Rosa Hernández, Tomás Manuel Fernández, Ernesto Emanuele Peralta, Batista, Omar Fernández Martínez.

The other young people who have joined the PRD are Angel Nunez, Edwin Mora, Yaimer Carrasco, Raymundo Montero, Jose Alberto Medina, Gilberta Aquinas, Catherine of the Conception, Miledys Happy, Nixon Alexander, Willy Concepcion, Maria Rosa, Carlos Acevedo, Pedro Martinez, Cristian Peguero, Yeri Montes, Edwin Alcantara, Sonny Peguero, and Pedro Manuel.