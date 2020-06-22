Pink Floyd: How did the name of the band

How does a band up to its name? This is a journey that responds to the history of each band. While some are just born, playing a game of words, others contain great meanings and concepts of the basis for his appointment. So, many names that would sound ridiculous or useless, that they have transcended their literal meaning to become part of the culture and be naturalized to the ear of the public, for example The Smashing Pumpkins.

Today we bring you the genesis of the name of one of the most famous bands in history: Pink Floyd. The band was founded in 1965 in London, and it is interesting to note that, the name of a member who quickly left the band: Syd Barrett. But, before reaching the specified name that would be engraved in modern culture, the members passed through the different options.

According to Afar Magazine, in a first moment is proposed, and such names as the Megadeaths, The Spectrum 5 and The Screaming Abdabs, then derived The Abdabs, until they came to believed that that stated: The Tea.

Already convinced with this designation, came to the knowledge that there was already a band with this name, it is heard in full concert of the band with the same name, in which participated five.

So, with the urgency and the need for a change of name, Barrett has decided to merge the names of two bluseros: Pinkney Pink Anderson and Floyd Council. Thus was born the name the Pink Floyd Sound.

As we all know, this name is decanted into Pink Floyd, which is one of the most influential bands of the rock, identified above all for its high content of psychedelic, their concept albums and long tracks.