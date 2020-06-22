Nicholas Hoult wants to stop the nude scenes

2020-06-22 12:30:05

Nicholas Hoult I’d like to do less nude scenes in the future, and how to play the game bad.

The actor of 30 years, who is naked for the camera for the first time when he was just 17 years old in the tv show ‘Skins’, had a meeting in discomfort with a Shetland pony during the filming of ‘the True History of the Kelly Gang’, which was only made worse when it was said that the animal had never been inside, and even his manager did not know how he would react.

He said: “I Think that this character is a sexual predator, a very laid-back, or any other thing, but it is never comfortable to be naked on the set, about 15, 30, or 100 people you don’t know.

“In my mind, I’m like, ‘This pony has just been drawn with a carrot. I’m sitting here naked. He looks at me, as if it were a tasty snack”. I had a cold…

“I would like to stop having to get naked on the job”.

For the last role of Nicholas in ‘The Great’, in which he stars alongside Elle Fanning, the producers hired a coordinator of intimacy and praised the incorporation of the adviser, because it offers an experience that is much more “comfortable” on the set.

He told GQ magazine Hype: “we Had a couple of coordinators of intimacy that came and helped us with that, which is a great thing. This is the first work that I have ever had, and it is a positive change in the field Is almost like having a coordinator of specialists.

“They make sure that everyone feels comfortable in terms of what is happening, and the agreements of what might happen, but also the choreography in a way that makes sense to the story and what you’re trying to say.”

On the contrary, it is time for “Skin” is much more uncomfortable and “scary”.

He said: “At that time, you were a child to do a job, and had done for a long period of time at the moment, but it is also a strange position to be put”.

“It is not that there have been bad experiences, or other … is much more of a ‘Just do this as quickly as possible, so that you can feel good again and continue with the performance that I like’. A lot of the acting is pretty terrifying. “

Since I became a father of a two year old son that has to Bryana Holly, the british actor has admitted that it’s been made to think of new positions bad.

He said: “I Remember there was a scene in ‘Kelly Gang”, in which I had to point a gun at the head of a child. My son was about the same age and it was very difficult in many ways. In reality it was pretty terrible, do It.

“I was glad not to continue to play that character, if I am honest, because only done some horrible things all day at work. And that is not something that sits too well”.

Read the full interview with Nicholas online on GQ Hype https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/nicholas-hoult-the-great

