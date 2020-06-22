News from Chiapas

The city of mexico.- Aleida Alavez Ruiz, vice-federal Brown, announced yesterday at the San Lazaro, which may present an initiative to strengthen the social programmes established by the Constitution. “with the aim of avoiding that the banks can deduct the beneficiaries with the supports they receive from the government.”

Moreover, he added, has said that it would submit a legislative proposal to establish a Federal Code of Civil procedure and the National Code of Criminal Proceedings, the perspective of age, as a necessary protocol to resolve cases that involve the elderly.”

Moreover, he added, “this is an initiative to establish a Federal Code of Civil procedure: changes to the contest for the territory of the courts to sue the actions of the civil state, from the place where the person”.

The chairman of the Constitutional Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, said that, in the senate, “is to work on the analysis of different initiatives in the Magna Carta of the National System of Care established as a right, precisely, of giving and receiving care, which responds to a need that was highlighted in terms of the pandemic; and also a proposal for a National Plan of testament low-cost”. (Vicente Bello)

–or—-

17/06/2020