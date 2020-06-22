“Mother’s Daughter” is the anthem of the new feminist Miley Cyrus – The Guide-the-GO!

Miley Cyrus never ceases to amaze, this time with the song ‘Mother’s Daughter’, belonging to his album ‘She is coming’.

With this song the singer wanted to show the woman as a person free and revindicando their rights. For it has been taught in your video clips different women, including his mother, that celebrates the diversity of the female body.

The anthem of the new feminist Miley Cyrus

The celebriti american of twenty-six years, has released this song to coincide with the week of the pride LGBT and so demanding the rights of persons belonging to this group, so that they can be free to dress and be how they really feel.

Before taking this self-deprecating video clip, he was a teacher in his account of Instagram (@mileycyrus) the images in front of different thoughts of the various protagonists of the same. Looking for women’s freedom and choice of each person to choose and get the body you want to have.

With this song search the claim women on own body, just like you, but you feel my dear and I like you as you are. He also wants to protest against the freedom that the lack of women, even in the times in which we live. Because every woman should be free to do and decide what you want to do. This is the main message he wants to express the singer.

This message is expressed in a fancy way, using the clothing that is the same throughout the video clip and leave the rest of the women in this. From what has been labeled erotic. But there has also been a great success, because in less than a day and already has almost 6 million views. So this has made it the most talked about today in social networks all over the world.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7T2RonyJ_Ts(/embed)

Tags: rights, Feminism, Miley Cyrus, the women, the reclamation