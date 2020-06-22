Meet Chiara Parravicini with her introspective new single: “Cry”

“Can’t say what he wants/Can’t find me like yesterday/it hurts Me that everything changes/Everything that one day I learned to believe”, sung with the softness Chiara Parravicini in “I cry”. In his new single, the artist of 24 years, intends to travel to his inner world where he faces the demons of the past and the exorciza. “The song, you realize that maybe things are not as you thought. I cry because I feel that sometimes I don’t identify with what I think or what others believe that I am. It came out of a time that was very vulnerable, and all sensitized me,” he tells the genesis of the song, released in mid-may.

Even if it is not obvious, the single produced by Mariano Otero it retains the entries of the reference. “If we had, we would not have been able to bring up the subject in quarantine. Luckily, we had recorded with a good microphone,” explains the music. “I wanted to do other changes were minor alterations of a perfectionist. It was a learning process because I had to delete, but it was divine”.

The video that accompanies the release was shot entirely in quarantine within the department. Far from being a handicap, the running of the bulls forced her and her partner, Geronimo Tanoira –director of the audiovisual piece, to explore their creativity, and to use the resources they had at hand: “it Started as a challenge and ended up being a success because it has a lot to do with what you are talking about the song”. The record not only represents the essence of the song, but went back to confirm the conditions of an actress in front of the camera.

Another of the novelties of the release is in the language in which it was composed and performed, as the composer to compose in English. “I had a bilingual education, and always been a part of me, music in English. There was a moment in which I realized that I wanted to be a part of the movement that is happening in the world of indie argentinian. I made a click, I started composing in Spanish, and I have found a way of phrase and chew the words,” she confesses. Then there was the “I Cry”, the passport to leave aside the prejudice and encouraged to sing in Spanish. “I had the preconception that it was very difficult to sing in my language and make it sound cute. By the time I’m checking out, I was wrong”, he admits.

Their debut album, Wilder, was published in 2019 and consists of seven tracks that represent their musical influences from folk and pop. “In this work I wanted to do honor to all the music I grew up with and I was trained from a young age. In my house we listened to Peter Gabriel and Joni Mitchell. Also a lot of jazz and music of the ‘ 70s. That was the first thing that I have learned and formed me,” says the singer about the influences of their early songs. Now, the musical spectrum is broader: “great listening to all, and that is also reflected in my new theme. It has a touch more modern and a lot more to do with what I’m taking now, such as, for example, Mac Miller, Rosalia and Frank Ocean. I soak that I’ve listened to, and that inspires me to create my own”.

For the moment, the singer-songwriter is not more than the next single. Focuses on the present and enjoy the day-to-day lightweight luggage. “I’m trying not to think so big because what I’ve done in my entire life, and it is a bit heavy. I want to go to take some simple as they emerge. I have one, what I produce and what bag. I don’t want to put myself on the nothing at all,” he says, referring to the music that is to come. However, don’t let the short-term goals. Perhaps the closest is that of realizing a collaboration with an artist of the local scene. “I would like to make a feat with Knowing Russia, Nathy Peluso, Emmanuel, to all the competitors, white or Lucas & the Woods. I find it very exciting to be able to collaborate with other argentine artist,” he says. And continues: “I love the world of collaboration, because it is how to put together two worlds and create something in common.”

Accompanied or alone, Parravicini try for your next delivery of to keep the share of introspection that has been able to find in these, albeit with concerns renewed. “I’m in a point in time when I’m doubting everything. I wonder what I was taught and what he has taught us as a society. I’m rediscovering who I am, without conditions, and it is likely that the trigger for the next topics”, anticipates, and it doesn’t take much to imagine the songs to be recited with the softness, the same one that sings the first verse of “I Cry”, and all those who follow him.