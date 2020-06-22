Lautaro Martinez, a figure coveted: make the goals that Inter want to keep, and Barcelona may not have to pay



The definition of Lautaro Martínez for the second goal for Inter in their 2-1 win against Sampdoria Source: AP Credit: Antonio Calanni



At the risk of their transfer to the

Barcelona



becomes a novel convoluted and counter-productive to his image of football, from the dressing room of Inter transcended

Lautaro Martinez is committed with the coach Antonio Conte to stay focused and give their best for the team.



The appeal of the argentine striker is not to offer reasons -in addition to that a player is not exempt from a loss of performance, which is suspected of involvement and

being the target of fierce criticism, such as that received by the Italian press, after the elimination of Inter before Napoli in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup,



on the 13th of June, which was the first match after more than three months of inactivity by the pandemic. Put in the first line of the responsible for not having obtained the classification.

22 years old, and just a season and a half in Europe,



the bahiense measured with the same yardstick which the star consolidated. The strong interest of Barcelona is increased in a rigorous analysis. The resumption of the Series has left a valuable contribution in

the victory 2 to 1 for the Derby, which consolidates the Inter in a third place that gives space for the next Champions League.



In another meeting of 26 date, the ball is back with its offensive power intact: with “Papua” Gomez and Palomino thrashed 4-1 on the field of Sassuolo. It’s the most effective of the Series, with 74 goals (to 2.84 per game).

A taco has as its goal the Baggies and the definition in the second

With a wheelbase of taco after having made a diagonal, and hold up to a lawyer, a former Racing as clean a game that has followed a wall between Eriksen and the Baggies, which is defined in the front part of the arch. The arrival in February of a media-punta Danish, Dutch, Tottenham, fosters the possibility of the offensive of the belgian and the argentine.

The second goal I scored, Martinez,



assisted by antonio Candreva in an action that the Baggies led from the right. In celebration, he lifted up his shirt to show

t-shirt with a dedication to Mario (“Fluff”): “Good day to you, dad.”



It was participatory in the game, as well as his only shot at the arc was the goal, the number 12 in 24 matches of the tournament. You have been booked wrongly for a simple shock and seven minutes from the end, it was replaced by the chilean Alexis Sanchez.

The immediate future of Lautaro is still an open question, as the pieces of the puzzle don’t quite fit. Barcelona was intended, but

it is not able to make the effort to pay



the 111 million euros of the termination clause.



The striker dreams of playing with Lionel Messi,



that has opened the doors to him to praise him publicly, and already advanced in agreement with the leaders of the Catalan club to sign a contract for 7.5 million euros a year plus bonuses.

The side has no urgency to sell



-already said

50 million euros from Paris Saint Germain, Mauro Icardi-



and if you don’t have any choice but to negotiate is not willing to do it for less than 80 or 90 million euros, more than one player.





To the floor to play the ball with a player of the Sampdoria; Lautaro takes 12 goals in 24 matches of the tournament Series Source: AFP Credit: Filippo MONTEFORTE



Before the meeting with the Sampdoria sporting director Beppe Marotta, speaking on Sky Sports, defended the interests of sporting and economic of Inter: “we All know that Lautaro is the center of attention of the market. Quality is immense and many teams would hire him, but Inter has no intention of selling it.

Lautaro, we have never expressed that he wants to go, so I am very optimistic that will continue with us next season.”



The leader also referred to his low production against Napoli: “it Was the first match after a long period of time. There is that currency from what he has done in the whole season.”

Clause 111 million euro, is fixed since before the global economy entered a severe recession due to the coronavirus. The football also have to adjust their budgets, because all of the clubs were limited in their income.

It is expected that the market spends more austere.



Until now, the two assume the most significant are the above-mentioned Victory, and the German striker

Timo Werner from Leipzig to Chelsea, for € 53 million.



In fact, the operation with the argentine closed in an amount less than expected before the pandemic.





Lautaro gets the ball during the victory over Tottenham; his buyout clause of € 111 million Source: Reuters – Credit: Daniele Mascolo



Barcelona is increased if the clause Lautaro is overrated in this context. Consider that 65 million euros and two players, it’s a good deal. The transfer goes through a maze that I would like to find a way out, if the bahiense forced the situation, with public statements, or the convocation to the Inter, a hypothesis that is now discarded.

Due to lack of economic solvency, that now is the time:

UEFA will keep the market passes are open until 5 October. The race is also waiting



because it will be a capital gain of 10 percent on the amount exceeding eur 14 million. To Lautaro is to concentrate on the football, and then in the Europa League (Inter face Getafe, in the month of August), so that the novel doesn’t distract him in the field.