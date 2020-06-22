Kourtney Kardashian teases his family in TikTok with Addison Rae! Does not forgive!

youKourtney Kardashian it has been proposed to conquer YouTube and now it seems to have a look at the conquest of the world TikTok! And to achieve this goal, he enlisted the help of a star of the social network, Addison Rae.

Kourtney Kardashian is running a training routine for TikTok with Addison Rae



If Kourtney Kardashian has had an account TikTok by the end of 2018, he had never been so active on the platform as in Twitter and Instagramor in your style of life blog Poosh. It seems, however, that back to TikTok and it has been proposed to have a little fun.

Although it has recently been using his TikTok staff to share short video focusing on landscapes of the recent family vacation, Kourtney Kardashian seems to have been inspired by the little sister, Kylie Jenner, and decided to have fun at the expense of his mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian mocks Kris and Khloe

In an unexpected surprise, Kourtney Kardashian recently joined her friend, Addison Rae for a couple of videos of TikTok, including one in which teases a bit of her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kriss Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are the target of ridicule from Kourtney Kardashian in TikTok



As a quick review, the conversation took place when Kris Jenner showed Khloe Kardashian a number of swimsuits, including a revealing costume bra that Kris felt that it was perfect for Khloe.

This has led to an uncomfortable exchange – aired on keeping up With the Kardashians – in which Kris Jenner has joked with Khloe Kardashian for being too conservative by not wanting to wear the costume of a court under:

“I can’t use it, because you never see the back?” Khloe Kardashian said, “it Is a thong. Who do you think I am?”

“What you’re not wearing pants?” Kris Jenner has asked for.

“I mean, not in public,” responded Khloe.

“Oh,” says Jenner, surprised. “Wow. You’re a conservative.

The moment was quite uncomfortable for the fans, and Khloe Kardashian was quick to change the subject when it was developed in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Perhaps it is this that makes the decision Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae using as inspiration for his TikTok is so interesting.

With Addison Rae playing the role of Kris Jenner and Kourtney channeling her Khloe inside, the couple recreates an awkward conversation to perfection!.

In particular, we like the version of Kourtney of Khloe and we have to admit that you might give fight with Kylie Jenner for the title of queen of TikTok.