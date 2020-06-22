Kim Kardashian says Kanye West is “the best father”

“/>

The TV star has praised through the social network, the singer for the occasion of father’s day.

Kim Kardashian has called her husband Kanye West and ‘the best father’, while he has been sharing photos of family of six persons, while we were relaxing on his ranch in Wyoming.

To make the event even more special, the reality tv star and the rapper and fashion designer, was joined by the father of Kanye, Ray, for the special trip.

“Happy father’s day to the best dad!” Kardashian wrote in the caption. Thanks for making life so much more fun! We give our children a life more amazing! ¡¡¡I like so much!!!”

The family Kardashian-West showed his talent for fashion clothes, futuristic.

In the photo, Kim and Kayne wore a look of shiny skin, while to the North, seven years old, she wore a green dress patterned leather with a modern court. Chicago, two years ago, I was with my father, dressed in a suit of brown, while the Psalm is displayed by a denim overalls.

Matriarch Kris Jenner also sent some messages to the people in his life. He shared the photos with other parents important that she knows Her father Robert, her brother Rob, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick.