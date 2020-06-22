James Van Der Beek, of Dawson”s Creek, and a piece of news that has left him devastated

Less than a year ago, James Van Der Beekknown for his role in the series of the nineties, a Dawson”s Creek has received a piece of news, difficult to digest in relation to his wife. This week-end, returned to go through the same situation.

This was in November 2019, when the american actor said publicly that Kimberly Brook, with whom he shares his life since 2010, has suffered the sudden loss of the baby that’s expected.

Van Der Beek and your partner have a family that consists of four children: Joshua (8), Olivia (9), Emilia (4) and Anabel Lea (6). After that episode, they decided to try again. At first everything is going well.

However, Brook returned to suffer a second straight loss. The interpreter of Dawson he said that he has lived in his Instagram.

The end of the week, again, and in week 17, the soul, and that we expected to receive are not going to live in a physical body,” he said James.

The actor of Apartment 23 he added that he felt devastated and in shock, while he commented that he couldn’t do much to help his wife. I felt helpless, he confessed.

Finally, James Van Der Beek thanked their loved ones for support so so beautiful in this moment. As far as your professional life, one of the last of the series in which he participated was What would you do Diplo? (2017).

Only had one season. His greatest success was Dawson”s creek, with which he also rose to fame Katie Holmes, co-star of the program. The actor, 43 years old, also he has participated in CSI: Cyber.