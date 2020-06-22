It is difficult to see for the US Open, everything that is not clear

The French tennis player Richard Gasquet said that he found it difficult to see as it will make the grand Slam tournament in the united States this year because of the restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic coronavirus.

Richard Gasquet at the US Open

The US Open is expected to continue with the main draw, which starts on the 31st of August, because New York was the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the united States.

In a statement . before the start of the Final Tennis Showdown in France, Gasquet said: “I find it difficult to see the U. s. Open, not everything is clear. No one knows, it is hard to imagine that it will be held the U. s. Open”.

The ATP men’s Tour held a video conference with the players at the beginning of this week to discuss plans to resume the season in the month of August, in the united States, but Gasquet says that nothing came out of the meeting. “Nothing came out of that.

But there are still two months. No one can be sure. The terms and conditions (proposed) it is difficult, but it is doable. Everything is possible “. About the proposed restrictions at the US Open, Gasquet says:” you get there, you go to the hotel, you stay in your hotel room.

There is no doubt that. It is normal, is to protect themselves and others, to do nothing “. The frenchman, who is a former semi-finalist at the grand Slam event at the US Open, says he is worried, if the event is continued, for the players who came from countries where the virus still remains a big concern.

Several players had indicated they do not feel comfortable traveling in the united States with the proposed restrictions. These include the Non. 1 of the world Novak Djokovic, the spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Not. the women of the world

2 Simona Halep. Many of the players of lower rank, including britain, Dan Evans and american Danielle Collins, have called the best supporting players of the Grand Slam to play the event. US Open, one of the four grand Slam tournaments on the tennis circuit.

Wimbledon has been cancelled this year at the French Open has been postponed until the end of September, from now on. Richard Gasquet is a former world number 7 and has won 15 titles on the tour ATP tour in his career. She reached the semifinals of Wimbledon Championship of 2007 and 2015, and the U. s. Open 2013.

He also won the Grand Slam of mixed doubles of the French Open at roland garros 2004, with Tatiana Golovin and an olympic bronze medallist in 2012 with Julien Benneteau.