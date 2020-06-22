Is in order! Kris Jenner showed the top 4 of the best parents

The matriarch Kris Jennerhe took the Sunday afternoon to celebrate father’s day. What many fans did not expect, was to get more of a man appear in the stories celebrity. With a team full of females, the number of the men of the company, moreover, it has become countless. By this, showed it to all his followers on the social network snapshots, the parents of the favorites.

1.- Robert Kardashian

Renowned lawyer, Robert Kardashian, was the first to appear in the list of the entrepreneur. This businessman, known to have been a friend and defender of O. J. Simpson, in the course of a trial in the media, in which the former player was accused of murdering his wife. Serves as the number one, and that is the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian. The first of four children of Kris.

2.- Rob Kardashian

In the second place, we found Rob Kardashian, the only male child, Kris Jenner. This, like her sisters, is a television personality, a model and an american businessman. Known for being part of the cast of the show “keeping up with the Kardashians”. This celebrity has a daughter named Dream Renée Kardashina, to three years of age.

3.- Caitlyn Jenner

Even though logically, this is a female name, there’s no denying that he is the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. To continue with your count, the matriarch shared the pictures of the former spouse, when he was still “Bruce Jenner”. This is also a figure of the television, in addition to being exdeportista american. At first, he earned fame for his achievements in athletics and atomovilismo. For the year 1976, he won a gold medal in the decathlon of the Olympic Games in Montreal.

4.- Scott Disick

Almost in the final straight, Kris Jenner decided to share the photo of an actor and a model american. This man, recognized by the protagonist in a television program, was a partner of her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, from 2006 until 2015. Scott Disick has three children: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and the Reign Aston Disick. Despite the end of his relationship with the socialite, this is still part of the dynasty, the Kardashian-Jenner.