Is giving all its support to the mexican with breast cancer, El Siglo de Torreón

The australian singer Is enabled the use and marketing of your songs Rebeca Godoy, a mexican woman who suffers from breast cancer terminal, after that this publication of a list of desires you wish to accomplish before I die.

“Rebecca Godoy, you have all my blessing to record and try to monetize any of my songs.

“I’m very sorry for what you’re going through, and, in this case, I believe that the love, see you when you need it”, wrote the singer of Chandelier from his Twitter account.

Godoy published a video in which he explained what it was that he wanted to do to spend their last days, after a three-year fight against cancer.

Between tears, laughter and jokes, the sinaloan expressed that among his wishes were: to illustrate a book for a session style photos of Britney Spears, married by the church and spend the last days with his family.

“The five I want to record a song by Sia is my favorite artist, is going to be a song, soloist, and piano. My intention is to ask the permission of Both, I have to help her.

“I want to ask him to allow me to load the YouTube account to monetize and what is earned to donate to cancer research,” says Rebecca in your video.

Via Instagram, Godoy, of 35 years, he has shared his reaction to learning of the positive response that has had Both on the hearing of his situation, in which it seems actually excited to tears.

“I don’t have words to express, thank you for always Is and David. I wait for the cover! Thanks to all those who have helped us,” he wrote in the publication.

The australian is renowned for his blonde wig, after that which hides the face as a declaration of intent, after having said that he was not interested in fame.

So much so that he began to have success with songs performed by one until many, many years after having written songs for artists such as Rihanna, Britney Spears or Beyoncé.

In the same way, it has also been recognized by his gestures, to groups that are discriminated against like the LGBT community, or the tribute that he made to the victims of the shooting in a gay nightclub in Orlando (united States) in 2016, with the song the greatest.

Sia Kate Isobelle Furler (Adelaide, 18 December 1975), better known as the name of Both, is a singer, entrepreneur, producer, singer and actress, australian voice.

In 2018, was part of the supergroup the LSD next to Labrinth and Diplo. She is currently working on his next film, the Music, the first new song and video clip together, Maddie Ziegler and Kate Hudson Together.

In 2000, her single taken for Granted was a success in the United Kingdom. Her 2008 album Some People Have Real Problems reached its maximum position in the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

AIR Music Awards of 2009, she won the award for Best Music DVD, has received six nominations at the awards, AIR Music Awards of 2010, won the best independent publication, and best pop version for her album We Are Born and best video for the song Clap your Hands.

In 2005, her song Breathe Me was used in the final scenes of the american tv series Six Feet Under. Also the song that accompanied one of the trailers of the video game Prince of Persia released in 2008.