Hollywood actors, he’s grown to hate their most famous role – Eme – 13/06/2020

Exclusive Content Note that you are trying to access is exclusive to subscribers Subscribe Check out our plans

and experience The region without limits. Insert If you are already an sos subscriber you can

login with your username and password.

Despite the fact that many of the films or the tv series from which they were the protagonists of these actors became stars, many of them are bad memories of what were their characters. Even years after the presentation of the productions, the actors felt the pressure of the message that you left at that time with his performance.

Titanic. Photo: Spread

Kate Winslet

Your interpretation of ‘Rose’ in ‘Titanic’ led to her being recognized in the world and boost her career as an actress. Even if Winslet ensures that this film holds a very special place in his life, on several occasions, it was crucial to his role. “In every scene, I say ” get serious, seriously? What have you done so?’. Also my american accent, I can listen to. It is horrible,” he said in 2012, the british newspaper ‘The Telegraph’.

That same year, the actress confessed to ‘MTV’, the iconic song from the movie ‘My heart will go on’, performed by Céline Dion, causes the urge to vomit. “I would like to be able to say, ‘Oh, listen, you all! It is the song of Celine Dion!’ But I don’t do that,” said Winslet.

Robert Pattinson. Photo: AFP

Robert Pattinson

Although he has starred in other films of high diffusion, such as ‘Harry Potter’, ‘ the saga ‘Twilight’ pushed to the pinnacle of recognition in the cinema. However, the british actor has expressed on several occasions their dislike of or discomfort with certain aspects of the film and their role in these.

In an interview for the program of interviews with Chris van Vliet, in 2011, Robert has acknowledged that his fans knew the character better than him. Also, sometimes forgot the names of the cards of their peers.

“I think I stopped progressing mentally when I started making those movies,” the actor said in ‘Vanity Fair’ that same year.

The actor described the plot of the film as “strange” and admitted that, many times, in disagreement with the script.

In the saga of Twilight, the british actor has solidified his stardom.

Jamie Dornan

The irish actor, was the protagonist of the film ” Fifty shades of Grey’. He has acknowledged for the radio programme ‘Outside ‘ Dining’, in the month of April of 2019, which was on the point of decline the role. The reason for this? Dorian knew that the film would be because of heavy criticism for its high sexual content.

Once finished the recordings of the four deliveries, the applicant has recognized that, thanks to these tapes, it was not possible to understand and interpret other important documents. However, he said that he would not again act in a movie like that.

“Probably I will never accept a job with so much attention, scrutiny and public opinion,” he told the French daily ‘Vulture’.

Penn Badgley is Joe in the series “You” to Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Penn Badgley

The actor, 32, has become viral in 2019 after playing ‘Joe’ in the series, ‘You’, of Netflix. The artist was recognized for the program of the american tv ‘the Today Show’ that he was not sure of accepting the role of, or be able to interpret someone completely different from him. Finally, he declared that his wife was the one who encouraged him to say yes.

After that the series has become one of the most views during the past year, the actor said that he didn’t understand why ‘Joe’ has generated so much obsession for the users.

“It is interesting the way in which people talk about, because I don’t find it addictive, because I have to be him,” said the actor.

Megan Fox

For this actress, one of the most important films of his career was ‘Transformers’. However, in 2009, he had an altercation with the film’s director Michael Bay. That year, Fox said in an interview for the middle ‘Wonderlan’: “he wants to create a delusional fame of crazy. Wants to be the Hitler of their sets, and what is”.

After the situation, Megan was fired and will not appear in the film of this saga, which led her to be very critical of its role.

Finally, the director and the actress have solved their problems and Megan have participated in one of the movies that helped create the Bay: ‘ninja turtles’.

Four and Trish decides to escape Chicago and find a world even worse.

Shailene Woodley

The actress, who has starred in several renowned films, such as “Divergent” and ‘Under the same star’, he started his career in the u.s. program ” The secret life of the american teenager’. It was part of the cast for 6 years.

In the month of April in the year 2020, Wdoodley spoke with the american magazine ‘Chaos’, and has confessed to the ordeal he experienced during the filming of the program that has given to understand.

“There are so many things that are written in the script that not only I, but a large part of the cast, we were not in agreement. However, legally, he was trapped there. Until the day of today is one of the most difficult things I had to do,” confessed the actress.

Andrew Lincoln

The american actor, while being recognized for his starring role in the series ‘The walking dead’, he started his career in the film ‘Love actually’ the interpretation of Mark. This Christmas classic was made famous by the love story played out.

In an interview with ‘Entertainment Weekly’, in 2017, the actor has confessed that his paper seemed darker. “It is a stalker creepy,” he said.

He also stated that, during the recording of the movie, has put in discussion with its director repeatedly if your character was not very troublesome, as the story came to him to raise many questions.

Blake Lively

For 6 seasons, Blake Lively has given birth to ‘Serena’, the protagonist of the series “Gossip girl”. Without a doubt, his name began to be recognized in Hollywood after the premiere of this tv program.

In 2015, the actress has revealed that she felt compromised all the time to see the welcome of the people, but, at the end, he wanted to convey a message is best embodied in his character.

“I would not be proud to be the person who has given someone the cocaine caused an overdose, then he shot someone, and slept with the boyfriend of another person,” said Lively during the television program ‘Allure’.

Evangeline Lilly in Lost

Evangeline Lilly

During the six seasons of the series ‘Lost’, Lilly played ‘Kate Austen’, to be his first important role in Hollywood industry. However, the actress has acknowledged in 2018, the podcast ‘the Lost Boys’, there were moments that were very bitter during the filming.

“During the third season, I had a very bad experience on the set. I besieged to make a scene, which included a part of the naked I’ve heard no voice or vote in the whole thing. I felt mortified, and, by the time we finished, I was shaking and crying,” said Evangeline.

Similar situation to the one that had to live during the filming of the fourth season. According to the actress, in spite of the request for reimbursement, and to discuss the fact of having to undress, he said that was not heard by the directors, or producers.