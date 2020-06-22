Kandahar: Gerard Butler will star in the new action movie from Ric Roman Waugh

After working together in the course of the past year The angel has fallen that has raised more than $ 140 million in the entire world, Gerard Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh has officially established its close cooperation with the next function of the action from Thunder Road, a Film by the title Kandahar. Waugh, and Butler also worked together in the forthcoming thriller about disasters Greenland that is expected to arrive in cinemas on the 14th August, 2020.

“It is rare to find the combination of a talent so undeniable that we have in Kandahar with Gerard, Alan, Ric and Basil. The producer, Christian Mercuri said in a statement (via Deadline). “Add a surprising bit of action and a film that set the bar very high. I am happy to work with the whole team from Kandahar, and to bring this film to the market. “

RELATED: Playback: Olivia Munn will star in the action film, sci-fi Dark Castle

According to media reports, Butler is set to play the role of an undercover agent of the CIA named Tom Harris, who is assigned in the Middle East. A loss of intelligence exposes dangerously the your ad mission and reveals his identity disguised. Trapped in the heart of a hostile territory, Harris and his translator should come out of the wilderness to an extraction point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while avoiding the elite of special forces that hunt them.

Kandahar it will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who co-wrote the screenplay with the former officer of the military intelligence Mitchell LaFortune. The film will be based on the real life experiences of LaFortune in Afghanistan during the time of the leaks of Snowden.

RELATED: The final trailer of the King, a Man offers a deeper look at the prequel to the action

“We are very excited to be able to bring together the band of the Greenland again. The script Mitch has always been a jewel in the slate, and make this computer really is a dream come true for us. “ said producer Basil Iwanyk.

In addition to the protagonist, Butler, will also produce along with Alan Siegel through your banner G-Base. The film will be produced by Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road’s Erica Lee with Christian Mercuri of Captstone Group. Rob Moran, Brendon Boyea and Jonathan Fuhrman are also set as executive producers.