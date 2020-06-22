Drake leads with six categories

RELATED VIDEO – the academy Awards are delayed by the pandemic ( 02:11)

Drake, Roddy rich and inv and Megan Thee Stallion leaders among the nominees for the BET Awards 2020.

The nominations for the annual event which celebrates excellence in music, film, acting, sports, athletes and artists of colorrevealed Monday.

Drake has scored six nominationswith rich and inv, and the Stallion that follows him with five.

This year’s ceremony marks the 20th anniversary of the event and the 40th anniversary of the BET (Black Entertainment Television). The comedian Amanda Marks, will be the host of the program, which will be broadcast live by CBS and other networks, Viacom Sunday, June 28.

Also read: Lady Antebellum decided to change the name to avoid reference racist

See the full list of candidates below:

Album of the year

Because I Love You, Use

The feverMegan You Stallion

Return Home: The Live AlbumBeyoncé

I Used to Know HerH. E. R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Rich And Inv

Best female artist R&B/Pop

Beyoncé

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Use

Summer Walker

Best male artist R&B/Pop

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

The best group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

Better collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guide

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Top

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Beautiful

H. E. R. ft. YG, Slide

Megan You Stud ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, Hot Girl Summer

Wale ft. Jeremih, Cold

The best artist man Hip Hop

DaBaby

Drake

The future

Lil Baby

Roddy Rich And Inv

Travis Scott

Best female artist Hip Hop

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Use

Megan You Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guide

DaBaby, Bop

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Top

Doja Cat, Say So

Megan You Stud ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, Hot Girl Summer

Roddy Rich And Inv, The Box

Video director of the year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Also read: Grammy awards change the name of the controversial category of “urban” after the demonstrations of anti-racism

Best new artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Rich And Inv

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Award of inspiration

Fred Hammond, Okay

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, I Made It Out

Kanye West, Follow God

Kirk Franklin, Only for Me

PJ Morton ft. Le Andria Johnson & Mary, All His Pain

Clark Sisters, Victory

Best movie

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Return to home: A Film by Beyoncé

Only The Mercy

Queen & Slim

Best actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

The prize for the young star

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Day At The Winston

Marsai Martin

Thousands Brown

Storm Reid

Female athlete of the year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coconut Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Days

Male athlete of the year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HIS Prize

Alicia Keys, Underdog

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & St. Jhn, Brown Skin Girl

Ciara ft. Lupita’nyong-o, Ester Dean, City Girls & The, Melanin

Layton Greene, I Chose

Use ft. Missy Elliott, Time

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, Afeni

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guide

DaBaby, Bop

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Beautiful

Megan You Stud ft. Nicki Minaj, Hot Girl Summer

Roddy Rich And Inv, The Box

The Weeknd, Without the heart

Best international act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss B (LOC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U. K.)

Stormzy (U. K.)

Ninho (France)

S. Pri Noir (France)

Best new international act

The Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

Heaven (U. K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U. K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)