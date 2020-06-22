Drake leads with six categories

RELATED VIDEO – the academy Awards are delayed by the pandemic (02:11)
Drake, Roddy rich and inv and Megan Thee Stallion leaders among the nominees for the BET Awards 2020.
The nominations for the annual event which celebrates excellence in music, film, acting, sports, athletes and artists of colorrevealed Monday.
Drake has scored six nominationswith rich and inv, and the Stallion that follows him with five.
This year’s ceremony marks the 20th anniversary of the event and the 40th anniversary of the BET (Black Entertainment Television). The comedian Amanda Marks, will be the host of the program, which will be broadcast live by CBS and other networks, Viacom Sunday, June 28.
Also read: Lady Antebellum decided to change the name to avoid reference racist
See the full list of candidates below:
Album of the year
Because I Love You, Use
The feverMegan You Stallion
Return Home: The Live AlbumBeyoncé
I Used to Know HerH. E. R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Rich And Inv
Best female artist R&B/Pop
Beyoncé
H. E. R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Use
Summer Walker
Best male artist R&B/Pop
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
The best group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos
Better collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guide
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Top
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Beautiful
H. E. R. ft. YG, Slide
Megan You Stud ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, Hot Girl Summer
Wale ft. Jeremih, Cold
The best artist man Hip Hop
DaBaby
Drake
The future
Lil Baby
Roddy Rich And Inv
Travis Scott
Best female artist Hip Hop
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Use
Megan You Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guide
DaBaby, Bop
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Top
Doja Cat, Say So
Megan You Stud ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, Hot Girl Summer
Roddy Rich And Inv, The Box
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Also read: Grammy awards change the name of the controversial category of “urban” after the demonstrations of anti-racism
Best new artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Rich And Inv
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Award of inspiration
Fred Hammond, Okay
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, I Made It Out
Kanye West, Follow God
Kirk Franklin, Only for Me
PJ Morton ft. Le Andria Johnson & Mary, All His Pain
Clark Sisters, Victory
Best movie
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Return to home: A Film by Beyoncé
Only The Mercy
Queen & Slim
Best actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
The prize for the young star
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Day At The Winston
Marsai Martin
Thousands Brown
Storm Reid
Female athlete of the year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coconut Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Days
Male athlete of the year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HIS Prize
Alicia Keys, Underdog
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & St. Jhn, Brown Skin Girl
Ciara ft. Lupita’nyong-o, Ester Dean, City Girls & The, Melanin
Layton Greene, I Chose
Use ft. Missy Elliott, Time
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, Afeni
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guide
DaBaby, Bop
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Beautiful
Megan You Stud ft. Nicki Minaj, Hot Girl Summer
Roddy Rich And Inv, The Box
The Weeknd, Without the heart
Best international act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss B (LOC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U. K.)
Stormzy (U. K.)
Ninho (France)
S. Pri Noir (France)
Best new international act
The Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Heaven (U. K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U. K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)